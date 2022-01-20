“I have to operate, I can no longer postpone”. Fans destroyed

Benedetta Rossi, the food blogger most loved by Italians, the first to have paved the way for her colleagues, confirms that she can count on the support of a large group of fans, who actively follow her on all her social channels. In addition to having achieved unprecedented success, Benedetta has also managed to win the affection of thousands of followers who follow her on: Youtube, Instagram and Facebook.

The food blogger from the Marche who has made her trademark simplicity and genuineness her trademark recently shared news with her fans that made them apprehensive. In this case, Rossi has not provided any secret to make a dish for true connoisseurs, but has communicated a health problem for which she will have to undergo a ‘operation.

Benedetta Rossi worries her fans

Benedetta Rossi in fact announced to her fans on January 18th: “Here I am at 10:27 on this Tuesday in January as I try to smile at Marco who takes a picture of me. It’s a bit of a forced smile, I actually have some concerns. I just got a confirmation and in a couple of days I’ll have to be hospitalized to deal with a back surgery that I have been postponing for too long. Communicating these delicate aspects of life on social media is complicated, but I will try to do it as sincerely as possible. Meanwhile, I wish you a beautiful day “.

Many responded to her message entrusted to Instagram, leaving her comments of encouragement, esteem and good wishes. Among the many messages, that of one of his exceptional fans has also appeared: Sandra Milo, who has been following her on social media for a long time. The adorable ‘Sandrocchia’ has in fact written to Benedetta Rossi a post to signal her full closeness: “Dear Benedetta Rossi. You are much braver than me in facing an intervention (also in the back) that I have been postponing for years. With confidence put yourself in the hands of the neurosurgeon who will perform it e you will see that everything will be fine. You are a young and strong woman and you will get back on your feet in a short time, looking good as new. Best wishes”.

