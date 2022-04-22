I have to renew myself or die in the criminal chaos of Los Santos

In a candy store, chocolates and all kinds of claims for a child -and not so children- there was a legendary popcorn machine remembered by all of us who passed by. It had a very nice automated message that said something like this: “Have you tried me? I make delicious popcorn!“. A claim with which more than once a client ended up falling.

Obviously that establishment needs to raise the most money at the end of the month and the insistence that we devour popcorn is understandable. What I don’t fully understand is the constant barrage of messages GTA Online sends me whenever it sees an opportunity. This is worse than having the WhatsApp notifications of the group of parents of the school activated.

let me breathe please

I already remember at the time, when I played on PS3, that Los Santos offered a wide enough variety of activities to not bore any of its inhabitants. Motorcycle Racing, Car Racing, Stunt Racing, Gunfights, Delivery Missions, Heists, Skydiving… the list is endless and even though I know it, GTA Online He insists on constantly reminding me.

“Xchalog37 invites you to a preparatory mission”, missions with Gerald, Simeon or insert any other character. The constant calls from Merryweather or the messages from Lamar asking me to start some shenanigans with him. So all day, hey, and to this we must add the temporary events such as traveling the greatest distance being chased, the greatest number of bridges overcome or simply trying to find a random target on the map.

Can I ignore everything that appears on the screen? Of course, but in my first steps in the new generation I have felt cornered, with a feeling that I am letting opportunities pass by everywhere. I’m still not clear on what is better to spend time in GTA Online or if it is better to put all the eggs in the same basket. I’ve played for a long time in the past, but I’m so late for some activities that I seem like a novice.





A huge business to run

I confess: I thought it would be much easier to start climbing the underworld of GTA Online. The nightclub has been my first step, with that economic injection that I am so grateful for from Rockstar, but it is clearly not enough. I handle less than a million dollars, which allows me a margin of work without showing off. I can afford good investments, but with a head.

For this reason I have become a biker club, essential to start trafficking illegal material. At first I tried to ally myself with an organization that had already been created, but impatience got the best of me and I left $200,000 in a dump next to an abandoned gas station. A bargain in the market, apparently.

How? What is not enough? It is clear that running a seedy place does not bring benefits to my coffers, so now it is the turn of the real boss. Honestly, you don’t have to be very perceptive to realize that entering the drug market is very juicy. I, with my modest capital, decide that $650,000!! to have a document forgery position should be enough.





I know what I’m getting into, I just have to look at the description on The Open Road’s website that whoever transferred this kind of premises was not the first of the kind. Now yes, I have everything ready to start receiving money on a daily basis, About $50,000 from the nightclub and a tad more from the forgery branch. Still, I can’t get into the computers.

For some reason I still can’t figure out, Rockstar has come up with the fantastic idea that as the session of GTA Online you are in has exceeded a maximum number of biker club presidents, you cannot use the computers. So, I find myself searching for what to do while I wait for the queue to lighten up a bit.

There is no time to get bored, because I am on a treasure hunt. Images of San Andreas arrive on my mobile, sightseeing to locate the areas and reach a final reward. The truth is it’s good entertainmentwhich makes you think beyond shooting with the first driver of a Zentorno that crosses you on a detour.

I get the double action revolver and of course I’m taking headshots left and right to get my bounty from Red Dead Redemption 2. Regardless, that mentality of GTA Online in 2015. I think that taking stolen cars to Simeon or discovering a lost treasure are the panacea. The game has changed and I must do it as soon as possible; I’m old fashioned.





constantly chipping stone

Tony calls me and tells me that the popularity of the nightclub is in free fall. Not five minutes without paying attention to what happens in the Solomun sessions and it seems that everything is going to hell. I have to promote the Black Hole a littleso I do a few missions of dropping flyers in a helicopter and putting up billboards in different parts of the city.

Good strategy, except that my position is revealed on the map to the other players and I have to dodge the occasional malicious rocket. Another call from Dave asks me to pick up some vinyl so he can DJ Solomun and off I go. I don’t know if this is going to be a constant, but the work is continuous to keep business at the top.

I also have a problem that I hadn’t counted on. I lack enormous firepower. It is clear that I can’t swagger in front of a fighter or a tank freely., but I don’t even have enough weapons or ammunition to face some challenges. For example, I had to get to an aircraft carrier in the middle of the ocean, using a jet ski in the middle of the shore.

I did what I could against the soldiers that were there, I collected all the cargo I could carry on my back and I ran back to the Black Hole garage like a soul from the devil. I did not arrived. And all because I don’t have a proper speedboat, a supersonic plane, or a mechanic I call and won’t leave my car parked in Sandy Shores.

Fewer complaints and more work. Throughout this week there are specially dedicated bonuses for nightclub owners. A good time to give a boost to the business. Nevertheless, I think I should take a big hit. What do I say one, several of the fat ones. I have to cover myself and I plan to get it no matter what.