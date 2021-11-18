“I have to rethink my life” – Corriere.it

from Federica Bandirali

During the podcast host with Marc Maron, the actor recounted the difficulties of being the father of two small children. He and Amal would like to downsize their careers to devote more time and energy to them

George Clooney turned 60 this year (precisely on May 6) and he confided during his podcast hosted by Wtf with Marc Maron land difficulty being a father at that age. George and his wife Amal Alamuddin, 43, married in 2014 and today they began a reflection on their role as parents of twins. Ella and Alexander aged 4. I had this discussion with Amal the other day – he said – we have to rethink how we are leading our lives. Maybe we should downsize our careers to devote more time and energy to our children.

It’s hard to be a gray-haired father An admission by the Hollywood actor of how difficult it is to be a gray-haired father, as he himself calls himself. Without a doubt for Clooney a father in love with his twins who are funny and often prank him as children: I look at them and think I couldn’t be happier and I couldn’t be more surprised at how happy I am said the 60-year-old actor and director.

One job instead of four The actor, also involved on the social front, specified that he and his wife do not want to upset their lives: It does not mean that Amal will stop taking the cases he wants, it just means that he will not take six. And I don’t do four jobs a year, I do one, Clooney said. The couple, among the most loved and followed of the starsystem, very reserved about the life of the twins: We will spend time with our children and we will travel again. We have a house with a lake and a swing with the rope. I can still do the rope swing at 60, I’m not sure at 80, he concluded.