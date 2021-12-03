“I have to stop again”, his condition

Atalanta and Fantasy Football: Gosens’ conditions

Robin Gosens will not be available for Atalanta’s next matches. The German winger suffered a relapse when he appeared to have permanently disposed of the hamstring injury. This new hitch will cost him the match with Napoli, the last of the Champions League, but also all the rest of 2021. The hope is to have him back at his complete disposal for the classic match of 6 January, but it cannot be excluded that he may return towards the end of the first month of 2022. You don’t want to take any further risks and you absolutely don’t want to force your hand: losing it for an even longer time could at that point be decisive for the fate of the Orobic season.

The fantasy coaches hope to be able to embrace him again soon, in the meantime he has released some brief statements reported by the Gazzetta dello Sport where he confirms the stop and sends a message to the fans.