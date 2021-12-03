“I have to stop again”, his condition
It seemed that the wait to see Robin Gosens on the pitch was finally over and instead we will have to wait until 2022 to admire the German again with the Atalanta shirt. The possible relapse has been confirmed and the boy will be forced to stop again for the next few weeks: after having worked hard to be on the field before the Christmas break, Gosens had to give up in the face of the flare-up of pain and now will be forced to miss multiple other games.
Atalanta and Fantasy Football: Gosens’ conditions
Robin Gosens will not be available for Atalanta’s next matches. The German winger suffered a relapse when he appeared to have permanently disposed of the hamstring injury. This new hitch will cost him the match with Napoli, the last of the Champions League, but also all the rest of 2021. The hope is to have him back at his complete disposal for the classic match of 6 January, but it cannot be excluded that he may return towards the end of the first month of 2022. You don’t want to take any further risks and you absolutely don’t want to force your hand: losing it for an even longer time could at that point be decisive for the fate of the Orobic season.
The fantasy coaches hope to be able to embrace him again soon, in the meantime he has released some brief statements reported by the Gazzetta dello Sport where he confirms the stop and sends a message to the fans.
Atalanta: the message from Gosens
“I wanted to get back on the pitch to help the team, but unfortunately I had a problem in training that will force me to stop again. I worked hard but unfortunately it happens. I’m sorry for Atalanta and for the fans, I will give everything to return as soon as possible “.