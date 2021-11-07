“I have to treat women better”

Will Smith

In one of her most candid interviews, the Aladdin star confesses to Oprah Winfrey about the many wrongs inflicted on the fair sex.

Will Smith makes mea culpa and promises to treat women with kindness.

The unexpected confession comes during the actor’s chat with Oprah Winfrey in a recent guest show at The Oprah Conversation.

“I want to tell the truth. I want people to know. For most of my life, I have had the feeling of failing with every woman I interact with. I’ve never talked about it publicly. ‘

In another clip, Will admitted his initial reticence with his wife Jada Pinkett Smith, because he feared his heart would break.

“Love (is) the scariest place to venture.”

The actor’s autobiography, Will, will be released on November 9 and will shed light on the private aspects of his life, including the ambivalent relationship with his abusive and alcoholic father.

«My father was violent, but he was also present at every game, act and performance. He was an alcoholic, but he was always sober at every premiere of every one of my films. He listened to every record. He visited every recording studio. The same intense perfectionism that terrified his family was the same one that brought food to the table every day. “

Covermedia