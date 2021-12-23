“I have Tourette’s syndrome”

The beautiful and talented Alessandro Borghi – one of the growing stars of Italian cinema – hides a secret that will make him very human in the eyes of fans

The thirty-five year old Roman actor from Mondocane (2021), famous on the international scene with the financial thriller series Devils, confessed a very intimate secret to de microphones The messenger. Alessandro Borghi, one of the most charismatic and fascinating faces of the Italian cinema scene, suffers from a very particular disease. For those who have watched him act, it is difficult to think that he may be suffering from such a potentially inhibiting pathology.

Alessandro Borghi has revealed that he suffers from Tourette’s Syndrome, an information that so far very few were aware of. The peculiarity of this disease is that it is aggressive on the neurological system, causing many tics. Alessandro Borghi himself described the delicacy of his situation, listing a series of symptoms manifested in his daily life: “It is a neurological syndrome, with various symptoms: I have spasms or I blow on my fingers. After the diagnosis I stopped considering it a problem, because at least now I know what I have ”. One of the first questions to arise spontaneously is: how does Borghi act? The answer is Borghi himself.

Alessandro Borghi’s answer to spontaneous questions – quite rightly – on how to reconcile such a disabling pathology with a job that involves total control of the body and speech is as simple as it is unexpected. “When do I act, how do I do it? It passes me”Reveals the actor. The art of acting brings to Borghi, therefore, that necessary tranquility to be able to take full control of one’s movements, having made the possible diagnosis of this disease impossible for an external eye. Alessandro Borghi also brought up some painful episodes of the past: at school he was bullied because of his condition. However, the intrusions of others did not prevent the determined artist from fulfilling his destiny and conquering international cinema.