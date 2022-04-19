I have tried the LG mini sound bar and never imagined that something so small would sound so good

Related news

Sound bars are essential to achieve a sound experience at home that is as similar as possible to the cinema. The problem is that finding the right one for each room is complicated, and in part it is due to the large number of models on the market, such as a cheap and powerful Xiaomi one or another high-end one from the Creative firm. But if there is a company that stands out in this sector, that is LG, which has brought its most compact sound bar to Spain: the QP5 Éclair.

Choosing the best location to place the sound bar depends a lot on its size, among other elements. In my case, and after trying some large models, I have almost always had to look for formulas so that they fit well in the cabinet or in front of the television. Sometimes I have even had to place these devices on top of the TV legs, and if you have a young child of touch-everything age it is not the smartest option in the world.

During the weeks that I have been with the QP5 Éclair, which can be found for 339 euros, I have completely forgotten about this problem. It fits perfectly between the legs of my television and is very compact, so much so that the company points out that it is barely one-third the width of the next smallest manufacturer’s sound bar: Measures less than 30 centimeters long and 6 centimeters high. And despite its small appearance, it does not give up power or quality surround sound.

A minimalist design

The LG soundbar is so compact it looks like a portable speaker, and that is one of the things that surprises the most when taking it out of its box for the first time. With measures of 29.6 centimeters long, 5.99 centimeters high and 12.6 centimeters deep; It is perfect for use with any television, even the smallest, and its installation is simple, since it is enough to connect it to the power and to the HDMI output.

The LG QP5 Éclair bar with a 49-inch TV.

One of the things that I have most appreciated about its compact size, beyond being able to place it on the cabinet without any problem, is that the device can be placed in such a way that it does not cover the infrared sensor of the television -which in my case it is 49 inches. This means that you don’t have to be making strange postures with the remote and the arm to change the channel or HDMI output, something that has happened to me with other larger sound bar models.

The design is another of the aspects that I liked the most about the LG bar, since it is elegant as well as minimalist. The QP5 Éclair, which I have been able to test in white (it is also available in black), has an elliptical shape with rounded corners and is surrounded by fabric; while in the upper part there is a grille through which the sound of the speakers with Dolby Atmos comes out.

The LG QP5 Éclair has a minimalist design.

In the frontal area, just on its right side, the soundbar has a series of LED lights that light up differently depending on the input being used; They even serve as a guide to know if the volume is high or not, that is, if it is low, only one point lights up and slightly, and when it is at maximum you can see the three most intense points.

The rear is the most populated area of ​​the LG QP5 Éclair. There you can find both the physical buttons to turn on, activate Bluetooth, change input or lower the volume; as the different outputs: it is equipped with an eARC input, USB and two HDMI, which in my case is somewhat scarcesince one of them is to connect the bar to the TV and having more than one console and an Amazon Fire TV Stick I had to get up and change the cable depending on what I wanted to do.

This is the subwoofer that comes with the LG QP5 Éclair.

However, it does not have compatibility with virtual assistants or ‘Chromecast’, although it is not something that I have missed. the lg bar is accompanied by a subwoofer which is much larger and that maintains the same rounded aesthetic, with an elliptical shape and fabric around it. In my case, I have placed it right next to the cabinet without any problem, but since it is wireless it can be placed in the space that best suits each person.

An subwoofer which is equipped with two 133-millimeter speakers located one in front of the other and directing the sound towards the sides. In its lower part is a small button that allows it to be paired with the soundbar and the port for connecting the power cable. But the detail that I liked the most is that it has several spaces to pass and fix the cable depending on whether the plug is behind or to the side; so you don’t see the cable at any time.

LG QP5 Eclair

It also includes a remote control that is light, comfortable and simple, that is, it has only the necessary buttons. Among them are the one to turn the device on and off, the volume control, another to change the input, to mute the sound or for Bluetooth; plus four others to change the audio mode: games, cinema, music or AI Sound Pro, which optimizes the audio settings based on what is being played.

Powerful and immersive

The LG QP5 Éclair is a sound bar with 3.1.2 audio channels. It has three 51-millimeter full-range drivers, one of them located in the center of the bar and the other two more towards the edges; while in the upper part there are two drivers that point towards the ceiling so that the sound rebounds and that are responsible for Dolby Atmos and DTS:X sound.

The upper part is for the speakers with Dolby Atmos.

In addition, LG has included sound technology from Meridian Audio, which offers higher quality. If you did not have it in front of you, when watching a movie or a series you would not think that it is a small model, since it is quite powerful. In fact, it is one of the things that has surprised me the most, since I did not imagine it at all. Total It has a power of 320 W; while that of subwoofer it is 220W.

In general, the sound offered by the LG bar is of high quality and with hardly any distortion, although in certain films the voice is lost a bit between the effects, such as in action films; while the subwoofer delivers powerful bass and prevents vibration. As for the Dolby Atmos effect, it is very well achieved and allows immersive audio, but it is true that it is not up to the level of other larger and more expensive models.

The LG QP5 Éclair offers powerful and clear sound.

How you get the most out of the audio is with the different sound modes. This means that if you are watching a movie, the ideal is to use the cinema mode or if you are playing the PlayStation, the game mode; since here the settings of the bar are configured in such a way that it performs to the maximum in each of those terrains.

I buy it?

The LG QP5 Éclair is a sound bar with a difference that has been designed to fit into any home. Its main virtue is its small and minimalist size that allows it to be placed anywhere. It is easy to install and despite its size, it shines by offering a powerful, realistic and immersive sound. Although if you want a better Dolby Atmos effect, you should aim for larger models.

The subwoofer it has the advantage of reducing vibrations, so no one is disturbed if something is seen at night; while the remote control is simple and convenient to use. A sound bar that It is a good option for those who have a minimum 40-inch television. or a small room, since that is where you get the most out of it.

