Shakira He spoke for the first time about how the breakup with Piqué affected his children, Sasha and Milan.

Shakira reveals how the breakup affected her children: “I tried to hide the situation from my children” | Font: DIFFUSION



Shakira speaks out about her children

After his breakup with Gerard PiquéShakira disappeared from the media, taking time to think things over and dedicate herself to her children, Sasha and Milan. Secondly, Gerard Piqué was shown with a new girlfriend a few weeks later, Clara Chia Marti.

A fact that has been talked about a lot lately, is the possession of their children in common, since the Colombian planned to take them to live in Miami, while Piqué would stay in Barcelona. However, this would not be in the plans of Piqué, who took the legal battle for custody to court.

Based on the media scandal, Shakira told how much it affects Sasha and Milan, that the media is constantly harassing her at home.

“There is no place where I can hide from them with my children, except in my own house. Take a walk in the park like a normal family or go for ice cream or do any activity without the photographers following us. So it is difficult. And I have tried to hide the situation in front of my children”. he commented sadly, in addition to having to lie to his children about the situation “They don’t deserve to feel watched every second, photographed at school or chased by paparazzi. They deserve a normal life“.





How did Piqué and Shakira’s relationship end?

Gerard Piqué and Shakira announced their breakup in a statement, the sudden decision surprised their followers, since they were shown as one of the strongest couples in the show.

“We regret to confirm that we are separating. For the well-being of our children, who are our highest priority, we ask for respect for privacy. Thank you for your understanding” the statement dictated.