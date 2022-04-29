I have turned my house into a cinema by trying this strange Samsung projector

Related news

The vast majority of my reviews are of mobile phones, although I also test headphones, vacuum cleaners, speakers or watches. However, I rarely get to try a projector that expands the idea of ​​screen size to a very different level than what we have on phones and TVs.

For a couple of weeks I have replaced my television with a Samsung product that, without being cheap, offers a quality and versatility that I did not expect. Is he Samsung The FreeStylea projector to use, literally, wherever you want.

a unique design

The first thing that strikes you about this projector is its design, in the shape of a cylinder with a flat circular support. It is so that we can orient it in a simple way, both towards a wall and towards the ceilingalthough in my case I have not used it this way because the lamps would have interfered.





The projection zone has the lens and some sensors that serve to focus and orient the projection. In addition, it has physical buttons in case we do not have the remote control at hand.

In the body there are two connectors, a micro HDMI in case we want to connect something by cable, and a USB C port.

Inside this peculiar body is a DLP processor made by Texas Instruments that is capable of projecting at a resolution of 1920 x 1080 px.

Versatility: wall, ceiling…

The best thing about this product is not its quality, which is high, but its versatility. I’ve used the projector in two rooms in my house, in both cases moving it to the side of the room so I wouldn’t mind leaving it permanently installed.

I mean, I could have put it on the table in the living room, but leaving it there would always have been a problem.

Thanks to the automatic calibration, the fact that the projector is in a slightly tilted place is not a problem, and the same goes for the automatic focus.

Difference between projection area and screen tilt calibration



That said, on occasion I have preferred to use it manually, both the focus and the framing.

The maximum projection size has been 100″, a considerable size that, on occasion, I have wanted to be larger.

Power and batteries

The small weight of this projector, about 800 grams, and the possibility of using it with batteries, allows it to be taken outside the house, to be able to use it both on the walls of the same and on supports for it.

Besides, the fact that the wall is a different color is not a problem because The FreeStyle has a color calibration system that makes the projection adapt if the background is not white.

Works? Yes, it is not the same as seeing it on a neutral background, but Samsung’s system works.

Remote control

In terms of functionality, we don’t have many complaints about the remote. Of course, in terms of materials, Samsung should have put a little more budget here.

The feeling of cheap plastic that this accessory throws at us does not match the excellent construction and materials of the projector.

We have predefined buttons for the main streaming platforms, although, as always, we would have liked them to be configurable. This is possible to change on a projector with Android TV, but it uses another operating system, Tizen.

a fair sound

Being so small, the Samsung The FreeStyle does not give a resounding sound, that was expected, but at least it does not depend on external speakers.

And yes, they can be used simply by linking them via bluetooth, thanks to the 5.2 protocol that this device has.

The important thing is the image.

As we have said, we can project up to 100 inches on a wall, but the maximum resolution will be 1080 points. You shouldn’t expect sharpness close to that of modern TVs, the vast majority of which are hopefully a quarter of this size.

Like is logic, ideally, use the projector with all the lights off, since these greatly affect brightness and contrast, as you can see in the video with which we opened this article. This is so because the included lamp can only deliver 550 lumens.

In addition to being able to watch series and movies, and use the mobile to project some applications, Samsung has included a kind of decorative backgrounds to put on the walls when we are having a party at home.

The problem is that these funds will be used when there are people and, normally, it is to have the lights on.

Experience

The experience of using the projector is good, and to the system interface (which moves reasonably well) we have to add compatibility with the Bixby and Alexa assistants. Of course, their response is not as fast as when we use them on a speaker or on the phone.

We also have compatibility with Tap View, SmartThings or AirPlay 2, to be able to send content from our mobile devices.

Samsung The FreeStyle : a strange but cool projector

The price of this projector is not low: €999. It would also be a mistake to say that it is expensive, because it is a high-end projector, not so much because of the image quality but because of the versatility it offers. Always keeping in mind that it is a portable projector, and you have to compare it with that type of projector, not with laser models that cost four times more.

In addition, we have seen it on sale at around 835 euros in stores like Amazon.

It is advisable? Yes, as long as you are very clear about the use you are going to give it, and that you need that versatility. But if this is your case, you are going to enjoy it like a dwarf.

