I have used a Motorola for a few months. Android should copy these two functions of the iPhone (but now!)

In recent months I have had the opportunity to try a non-apple device. For someone who is totally immersed in the Apple ecosystem, it is a curious experience. This is a Motorola One Vision, an entry-level Android terminal. It is a smartphone without too many pretensions, but it has helped me to realize two things that are taken for granted in the iPhone: its haptic engine and the silence tab.

A haptic engine that gives information instead of stunning the user

In 2015, Apple launched the iPhone 6s with a new haptic engine. A system that replaced the traditional vibration motor to give another sensation when activated, and where the haptic reaction is more precise, more customizable. With the iPhone 7, Apple took a further leap with a new generation of the haptic engine.

This time, the physical Home button became fixed and received a more advanced haptic response to pressure. A sample that very real tactile sensations could be simulated, even if the button did not move. Moved to the developers, the experience is even more complete.



The Motorola One Vision is the smartphone that I have been using these months.

The games make good use of the haptic engine, as they translate to the user collisions in car races as in GRID. Slide down the slopes and jump in Alto’s Adventure They get a nice vibe. And when a message or a call arrives, the alert of this haptic engine is completely recognizable.

While using Motorola’s Android phone, I realized how noticeable its absence is. This terminal has the traditional vibration motor, which can even be heard turning furiously when you receive an email. That feeling that something is missing when you compare it to an iPhone (and it doesn’t have to be a state-of-the-art) is inevitable.





A vibration motor stuns the user while the haptic is much more subtle and precise

Vibration motors use what are known as eccentrically rotating mass motors. These are much less precise, since they are limited to turning an unbalanced weight that generates the vibration. While haptic motors are linear actuators, which concentrate the movement along a line. They consume less energy and start and finish their movement much faster, hence they are more precise.

In the Android world, these types of haptic engines are not completely gone, as they began to arrive a few years ago. The problem is that are reserved for certain modelsgenerally high end. While Apple already has seven years of iPhone behind it with which to cover a wide price range, starting from the price of an iPhone SE 2022.

A button (almost) unique to the iPhone: the mute tab





The silence tab is the other function that I miss in this Android terminal. For me it is essential on my iPhone, since I almost always carry it with the silence activated. It is enough for me to be alerted by the sound of calls from the Apple Watch. And if I don’t have it on my wrist because it’s charging, then I do activate the sound on the iPhone.

Well, this Motorola One Vision lacks this silence tab. Which forces me to always have it silenced without possibility to access quick control of smartphone sounds. If you want to toggle this option, you must activate the screen and go to the control center, making its use uncomfortable.

It is very curious that with everything that many manufacturers have copied from Apple products, these two functions of the iPhone have not been generalized

The curious thing about it is that there only seems to be one android manufacturer which has incorporated a sound control tab. This is OnePlus, whose OnePlus 5 began to bring an Alert Slider that allows you to switch between three sound profiles without touching the screen: fully active, only important notifications, or none at all.

Both the haptic engine and the mute tab are two hardware features that require some integration into your software. it is inexplicable that both are not more widespread among Android proposals, since they do not seem to be complex or particularly expensive to introduce. And we already know that for some manufacturers it is not enough to copy Apple products.