I have used Reminder from Samsung, it is the reminder app that I have always wanted

With so many note-taking apps, sometimes it becomes difficult to choose one that really covers all the needs of a user. In fact, in my case, I usually use several for different purposes, but there is one, to my surprise, that is really producing the best sensations. This is reminder and you have it on your Samsung Galaxy mobile.

What is Reminder?

Reminder is really an app for reminders that allows you to easily add one to always have it there from a widget or from the app itself. And it is that even the widget is really useful with dynamic theme to suit day or night with its dark theme.

This Samsung app It has more than what it shows at first glance, and it is that these reminders can be configured with time and place. The time is one of the basic settings for this type of app so that the alarm sounds at the chosen day and time, but where is the crux of this app is in setting place.

The main screen and creating a Reminder reminder

For example, if you have to do some chores at a relative’s house, you can put a list of things to do that will go off as a notification or alarm when you are in that location. That is, a list is added and in the place we select the location. By the time we get to that placethe alarm will sound with all that list of tasks specified.

The simplicity and complexity that Reminder hides

A simple app for basic things, but that hides details like choosing whether the alarm will go off when we arrive at the place or leave itor even allows you to set the alarm to be a notification and short sound, medium for full screen alert and short soundor maximum for full screen alert with a long sound.

This is how you create a reminder per place

Setting up the venue is made as easy as choose a point on the map to modify the radius at which the alarm will sound. Another detail of this function is that you can search for places by address or word

It is one of those apps that has few features, but each one well thought out for a generous and great experience. Reminders can be categorized for easy assignment.

Links shows a preview

And the options it gives to create reminders range from a task list or an image, to a link that we have shared from the share menu so that appear with its thumbnail view.

On the main screen it consists of all the reminders and a side menu to quickly access the categories (we can create as many as we want) and the link you have with Microsoft To Do.

Reminder in the Galaxy Store

Another point in its favor is that all reminders by date will add them to the account you have associated on your Samsung Galaxy phone, so it’s all facilities and conveniences.

Your two widgets

Reminder has two widgets that can be added to the mobile desktop. Both are 5 x 2 and one is for adding categories and the other for reminders.

This is how one of the Reminder widgets looks

From the widget we can add a reminder from the + button in the upper right corner and take a look at all those we have, either by time or by location.

Even provides details on the type of venue chosen with the option of on arrival when entering the Atocha tunnel, as we have it configured in the given example. As we have mentioned before, the widget is changed according to the theme of the phone so that it visually looks great on the desktop.

the two widgets

Of course, it allows us to complete a task or reminder if we click on the icon for it right next to the note so that it is very easy to manage everything.

And this is ultimately Samsung’s Reminder app. One of those that goes unnoticed and is can only download from the Galaxy Store. You have to give it a try because it catches you quickly because of how simple and complete it is without any kind of complications and extra additions that tend to hinder the final experience.

