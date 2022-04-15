“I hear the voices”, mental health problems for Ornella Vanoni. Shows canceled

Ornella Vanoni is forced to cancel all summer commitments due to physical and mental health problems

Relax is the must word for Ornella Vanoni. The singer was forced to give up almost all projects, to be able to devote herself to a summer of total rest.

There are few occasions in which it will be possible to publicly see Ornella Vanoni who has given up on almost all the projects at stake, keeping only the commitments already made. Already, last December on a train trip while she was in the bathroom, due to a jolt of the vehicle, she fell and hurt her back.

The accident, in addition to causing excruciating pain, forced her to bed for about a month. But the event that led her to make the decision to give up her commitments is more recent. In fact, the singer said in an interview that she had lived a nightmare in which she fought against herself and she heard a mixture of voices overlapping each other. Waking up and trying to put an end to those rumors with the wax caps didn’t help. “The voices – as the singer herself says – they were in my head“. Following this event, she realized she needed a long period of relaxation.

Summer of rest without renouncing the urgent commitments

Health problems prompted Ornella Vanoni to cancel almost all the important projects she should have taken part in this summer. in this period, in fact, the singer will try to rest to recover her physical and mental strength. For this reason, there will be few, mainly three, the occasions in which to see her on stage.

In addition to attending Sanremo to collect the Special Tenco Award. Certainly, his presence on the stage of the May 1st concert cannot be missing, where he will perform with a song by Chico Buaruque and on that of theArena of Verona in honor of the tribute concert to Lucio Dalla. These three are the urgent commitments, everything else has been postponed. In fact, despite having planned “a great project,[…] I don’t feel like doing it, this summer will be dedicated to rest“.