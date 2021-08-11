“I helped him with gloves and visor”

“I helped him to get out of bed when he was not feeling well and I changed the sheets using gloves and visor. Kim Kardashian remembers the complicated period when the husband, Kanye West was positive at the coronavirus. «It was the beginning of the pandemic (in America, ed), still did not know well what was going on», revealed the showgirl to Grace. «For me it was really a scary experience».

Also because, according to what Kim reports, in the house with her there was no one, only the four young children: North (7), Saint (4), Chicago (2) and Psalm (1). “I had to do all by itself“It was not easy.” he added. On the other hand in these cases – in which the partner must stay isolated because positive and in the other room there are gods children to be supervised – it is normal to feel a strong responsibility.

“It was February, I had chills and was shaking in bed“, said West describing the illness. «I have made myself many hot showers And I was constantly watching videos that suggested to me. remedies to heal». It is not known how long the rapper turned out positive for Covid, what is certain is that between spring and summer he had a crisis of another nature who put it back to the test his wife.

«Kanye suffers from a bipolar disorder, I ask everyone to be Including with him,” were Kim’s words. That according to the gossip, however, she would have been deeply disturbed by the anti-abortion phrases spoken by the husband and several nervous from the revelations of some details of their privacy. So much so that – according to the indiscretion of Page Six – she would already have «baked divorce».

“He had promised her that he would get help and that he would control his actions, but it’s not going like that“, another source told People. « Kim is trying to protect children and also his mental health. For her, once again, a “mission” of great responsibility.

