“I hope Ben Affleck wins the Oscar”

George Clooney

The director is confident in the success of the actor, star of his latest film “The Tender Bar”.

George Clooney hopes Ben Affleck will win the Oscar for his performance in “The Tender Bar”.

In the film, directed by Clooney himself, the actor plays Charlie Maguire, the owner of a bar who establishes a special relationship with his nephew JR, encouraging him to become a writer.

Reflecting on Affleck’s evidence in the film, George told Deadline, “I’ve had great success on the two occasions I’ve worked with him. I’m a huge fan of him. I have to say the most interesting aspect is that Ben really stood out and got himself a nomination for the SAGs and the Golden Globes. He deserves it and he has really worked hard on this project and he hasn’t been very recognized as an actor, and he’s really a wonderful actor. “

George and Ben have worked together in the past as producers on “Argo”, which won Best Picture at the 2013 Oscars. The 49-year-old has already won an Oscar for “Will Hunting – Rebel Genius”, a film he wrote with his friend Matt Damon.

The nominations for the 94th edition of the Oscars will be announced on February 8. The award ceremony will take place on March 27th.

Covermedia