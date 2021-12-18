“I hope for a better year. I just want to be with my children”

Brad Pitt, on the occasion of his birthday, talked about the relationship with his children and what he hopes for the future, hoping for a “more positive year”

Today, December 18th, is the birthday of one of the sexiest men on the planet: the beautiful Brad Pitt turns 58! Yes, you read that right, 58 and not 38. In addition to maintaining an enviable physical shape, the sex symbol pursues a brilliant career that always sees him on the crest of the wave, working on the most famous Hollywood productions. However, even for Brad things don’t always turn out the right way. A few days ago, in fact, the news that sees her daughter Shiloh desperate because she can’t see her dad! Even Brad Pitt, between a legal battle with Angelina Jolie and another, expressed the need and the need to spend more time with his children.

Shiloh, in particular, seems to be the most attached to her father, while with the rest of the numerous progeny the relationship seems to have slightly cracked. But what the charming Brad wishes for the future? An informant close to the actor said the 58th birthday celebrations will be “Very calm. He has no particular plan, he just wants to be with his family“. Brad Pitt – the source confirmed – “He’s trying to stay positive and think ahead, hoping to have a better year than the previous one“. “The situation“, Explains the source,”with children it is very difficult. Not a good situation for Brad. For him, children are the most important thing of all, but there are stages in life that must necessarily go through“. Fortunately, this close friend confirms that Brad Pitt is very supported by those who know him, has many people who love him and a very close group of supporters. The actor, although he has expressed himself several times on what it means to “grow old” in the film industry, has all the credentials to still be the most handsome man in the star system!

