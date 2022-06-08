“I hope he stays another year or two…” (video)

Although he is now exiled to the United States, from where he manages his club Inter Miami, David Beckham remains a very attentive supporter of his former club Manchester United. This weekend, the Englishman was present at the Formula 1 Grand Prix which took place in Miami, for the very first time in its history.

Asked at the microphone of the Sky Sports channel, the former winger agreed to return to the very disappointing season achieved by the Red Devils. “This end of the season is quite complicated, and I think we will have to make some changes. I am convinced that the players and the coach gave their best but, despite everything, the fans are relieved to see the end of the season coming. That said, I went to Old Trafford a few months ago, and the stadium was full, which shows that the supporters are still behind the club. »

Now, the question that is on the lips of all these supporters concerns Cristiano Ronaldo. What will the Portuguese striker do? Will he decide to remain faithful to his club, even without being able to play in the Champions League? Or will he already put an end to this second Mancunian adventure? That, no one knows at the moment. But, for David Beckham, it’s crystal clear: CR7 must stay at Manchester United. “Cristiano is one of the best players of the last fifteen years, along with Messi. The supporters all want to see him stay at United. It’s important for them, but it’s also important for him, because Manchester United means a lot to him. He continues to do what he does best, which is to score goals. When you see everything he still does at his age, it’s really amazing. So I hope he stays for another year or two…”