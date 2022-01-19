“I hope Killers of the Flower Moon arrives in the room, but …”

Leonardo DiCaprio, Netflix star of Don’t Look Up, will be on Apple TV + with Martin Scorsese’s Killers of the Flower Moon: a conversion to streaming? Leo explains that he loves cinema, but things get complicated.

Leonardo Dicaprio is one of the stars of the appreciated Don’t Look Up, one of the original films Netflix most viewed in the history of the platform: in 2022 we will see it in the historical thriller Killers of the Flower Moon from Martin Scorsese, a production for Apple TV +. Even if Leo, in an interview with Deadline, confirms that he hopes for his next work to be available in the room too (moreover in our 01 list), just as Don’t Look Up has at least peeped into the room for a short time, search to keep an objective view on relationship between cinema and streaming that has come to be created.

Leonardo DiCaprio: “Streaming instead of cinema? Pros and cons”

After Don’t Look Up by Adam McKay on Netflix and Killers of the Flower Moon by Martin Scorsese on Apple TV +, Leonardo Dicaprio can’t help but answer Deadline’s question about the state of the film industry. The experience in the room suffers, the future is streaming? It’s not that simple, as Leo explains.

Without taking firm positions on this story, they both obviously have pros and cons. The good thing [dello streaming] is that it seems to me that a lot of cool ideas for documentaries, miniseries and indie works are getting funding. The downside is: how many people are going to the cinema to see films that are not blockbusters? This questions the future and I am a huge supporter of that common use. We are talking about an art form: physically going there, receiving that energy, feeling yourself in a dark room, while having a completely unique experience, focusing on a story for two hours and more … is irreplaceable. […]

I have mixed feelings, but it seems clearly that the direction is that of the only major films of the majors able to hold up in the hall, with the positive implication of seeing [in streaming] a lot more cool stuff they get funding that they would not have obtained ten or fifteen years ago. […] As far as I can, I want to make films that I and others can go to the cinema to see. I still look for that aspect when I can. With some movies right now it’s much more difficult.

The words of Leonardo Dicaprio echo the recent ones of Ben Affleck And George Clooney. Regarding Killers of the Flower Moon from Martin Scorsese is the adaptation of the investigation book “The killers of the red earth“by David Grann: as murders of members of the Osage Nation increase in the 1920s, a community of Native Americans, the FBI decides to step in and figure out what’s going on. The book, despite being an essay, has a thriller rhythm that fascinated Scorsese, author of what promises to be a sophisticated period reconstruction, with a budget of 200 million dollars.

