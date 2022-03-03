MADRID, March 3. (EUROPE PRESS) –

The next friday march 11 hits theaters ‘cyrano’the new film adaptation of the well-known work of the French poet and playwright Edmond Rostand. Joe Wrightresponsible for titles such as ‘The darkest moment’, ‘Anna Karenina’, ‘Pride and prejudice’ or ‘Atonement, beyond the passion’, directs this musical revision of the classic whose cast leads Peter Dinklagethe protagonist of ‘Game of thrones’.

“The original play is riddled with lengthy dialogue, but… what if those dialogues were songs?“. This is the question that Dinklage himself throws into the air, assuring that the director of the film “lives and breathes cinema” and that has been reflected in the film and in his interpretations within this very personal vision of the classic. “And he carries it inside, to the surface. And so are the characters of ‘Cyrano’“, he points.

The one from ‘Cyrano de Bergerac,’ Wright acknowledges, “is one of the most famous love triangles ever writtenbut with this film I wanted to create something completely new”, affirms the director in this preview clip for Europa Press in which he anticipates that his film has “a very romantic and extravagant atmosphere” and “extraordinarily unpredictable” characters.

“After seeing this film, I hope that audiences leave the theater with a renewed sense of love and beauty.“, confesses the British director.

A “PURE AND POETIC” MUSICAL

“Joe creates vibrant worlds to play and immerse yourself in.“, affirms Haley Bennett, the female protagonist of the film, who assures that the director “infected them with his deep passion for telling this story. “Making it into a musical has made it so much bigger. Joe’s imagination grows with each image, each new idea, the costumes, the locations, the songs, the dances… the result is very pure and poetic“, adds Kelvin Harrison, Jr., the actor who brings Christian to life.

The film, nominated for four BAFTA awards, including Best British Film, and an Oscar for Best Costume Design, has a script by Erica Schmidt and its official synopsis is as follows: “ahead of its time, Cyrano de Bergerac (Dinklage) dazzles in any confrontation with both his sharp verbal wit and his stabbing sword in a duel.. But, convinced that his appearance makes him unworthy of the love of his great friend, the brilliant Roxanne (Bennett), Cyrano is hesitant to declare his feelings to her… and, meanwhile, his beloved Roxanne falls in love at first sight with Christian (Harrison, Jr.)“.