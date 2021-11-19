Sports

“I hope that Insigne does not renew”, the words of the former football player

Photo of Kim Lee Kim Lee12 hours ago
0 32 1 minute read

Sandro Mazzola talked about the big match between Inter And Naples, but not only.

The former Nerazzurri spoke to the microphones of 1 Football Club, he said:

“For the Scudetto everything is still to be played, Milan and Napoli are doing very well but everything will be decided in the last few matches. When the championship is so tight, there is a need for experienced players who don’t freeze their legs at the moment anymore. nice”.

On the match from Sunday afternoon commented:

“Inter-Napoli? Initially, it will be a tactical match, because Inzaghi and Spalletti work like this and ask their boys this. If the match does not unlock, I foresee two teams boarding in the second half. Both will want to win. In the DNA. Inter only contemplates the victory in such a match, also because without the full score the Scudetto speech would be complicated, it would be a great blow. “

  • Simone Inzaghi – Inter

In closing, Mazzola spoke of the much discussed renewal of Insigne. The former footballer would like the Neapolitan striker to Inter:

“Napoli is a dangerous team, very strong and with some really important players like Insigne, who I hope will not renew and come to us at Inter. It will be a great match also thanks to the two coaches, but I think Simone Inzaghi has a little something right now. more than Luciano Spalletti. In any case, I hope to see a good match with important plays, because football is a spectacle and too often we forget about it “.

  • Lorenzo Insigne – Naples


Source link

Photo of Kim Lee Kim Lee12 hours ago
0 32 1 minute read
Photo of Kim Lee

Kim Lee

Kim is a Chinese girl and has studied in England. Kim loves playing video games, she likes Fortnite games. Kim likes Hollywood movies. Kim's English is very good, so she became a writer. Email : kim@d1softballnews.com

Related Articles

GP Mexico 2021 – Results PL3 – F1 Results – Formula 1

2 weeks ago

Swimming, Italy records at the European Championships in short course with 35 medals! Unprecedented depth of movement – OA Sport

2 weeks ago

Matias Soulé, who is the new Messi who plays in Serie C in Juventus

2 weeks ago

FIA welcomes Mercedes’ request

7 hours ago

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button