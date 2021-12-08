“I hope to see the best Lazio. On Immobile …”

FORMELLO – Lazio against Galatasaray will play for first place in the group. It is worth a lot, first of all because it goes straight to the knockout stages of the Europa League. And then there is also prestige at stake. Maurizio Sarri, in a press conference, spoke about the challenge to the Turks and also about the moment his team is going through : “It is an important match, the eighth final is at stake. We had to qualify before, now it becomes essential to move forward and a win would allow us to have a couple of more weeks to train. A situation that hasn’t happened since August. Sometimes we have changed, sometimes not, I hope to see our best version. The Turks are in the lead, they have never lost or conceded away goals. I’m leading the most difficult group of the Europa League. “

The conditions of the property and the future of Lazio

“On the positive side, the problem is minor, we will make our assessments whether he will be able to play or not. Programming? I mean What happens to all companies in the world, that is, planning moves for the future. I talk to the president often, at least a couple of times a week, it also happened in this one. There are the prerequisites, let’s see. The level of application has a strong impact. If the team loses application they come out of messy games. The goal is to make it a constant. With the order has increased the quality. Now the watchword is constancy. Getting to the bottom of the Europa League? With direct elimination there is luck in it. In the single or double game, luck affects a lot, as in the draw. It is certainly a Europa League of a higher level than previous editions. With the Conference the level has risen, other top-level teams arrive from the Champions League. Moving forward will depend on many factors, you have to think round after round. Zaccagni? M.I look forward to continuing to be the real Zaccagni. He had two or three problems that affected him, now he seems to be growing in condition. He has quality and leg, for us it is really important. We hope that the misfortune is over and that it will grow again “.