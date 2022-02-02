“I hope to stay forever. Milan derby? The most beautiful. Calhanoglu’s goal …”

Interviewed on DAZN’s microphones, the Rossoneri full-back Davide Calabria talked about your Rossoneri fans, his Rossoneri career and the derbies. These are his words:

On the first derby: “Growing up with this shirt on, it was certainly a special day. My whole family is a Milan fan.”

On the old derbies, full of champions: “I remember the great teams that were there in the days of Ancelotti and Allegri. I grew up with that Milan, with those great players and for a Rossoneri fan it was a wonderful period”.

On the photo with Maldini: “I have one with Maldini, but I asked him after 6 years of playing with his son. At Vismara we sometimes saw him hiding in the woods behind the central court. He didn’t go to the stands, but he went behind” .

On preparation for matches: “At this level you prepare all matches in the same way. Obviously there is an even better side to the derby, but I think it’s the best derby in the world, perhaps the best game in the world.”

On the first derby played: “The first derby I played should be the one from the Chinese era, at 12.30. I remember when we read derby at 12.30 we said that maybe it was the first derby in history at that time. good game anyway, we lost 2-0 and then we drew in the 97th minute with Zapata, in which, by the way, I was out at that moment. It was a great emotion, there were a lot of fans. good memory…”.

On Calhanoglu’s penalty: “Honestly, from the pitch I would never have said it was a penalty on that occasion. However, I experienced it as a moment of the match against us and that led us to concede goals, but we did not take it on personal “.

On the future: “I’ve been here for a lifetime and I hope I’ll wear this shirt forever. Then it’s not just up to me to decide, but there will be so many things and I feel that way today.”

Who would have the decisive penalty taken: “I think these are really delicate situations. If I had to decide, whoever feels like it at that moment can shoot”.





On Inter’s possible escape: “It’s still early to think about this. We want to win and potentially we can be much closer. We’ll talk about it from Sunday.”

On the defeat against Spezia: “The championships are won in those matches, when it seems that something doesn’t work, but then at the last moment you bring home the three points. I’m sure that with the public we would have had an edge, in fact it is not a case that we speak of the twelfth man “.

On the presence of the fans: “The fans really create an exciting atmosphere. You enter the stadium and you feel galvanized by the crowd. To have them or not to have them is a whole other game. Of course it is always a derby and it is a fundamental match, but to have even all that side dish is something that I wish to experience “.

If he has ever been in the curve: “I never went to the Curva. I used to go to the Inter corner for Milan’s games because it was cheaper, in fact the second green was my place for this.”

On the new stadium in Milan: “This thing is under everyone’s eyes. There is more income, there is more economic power and consequently more results in having its own stadium.”

On Theo and Leao: “They are young players but they really have a lot of talent. They are probably realizing their talent now, but I think they can become two top players in their respective roles in the future. On the defensive they are working well and I think that was it. which was missing. They are improving and as a team they are giving us a big hand. “

On Ibra: “He is a strong player who attracts the attention of the defense. Having him or not having him changes and if he plays at this level at this age it is always better to have him on your side than against”.

On who would take away from Inter: “I think their strong point is defense. Up front they have talent and great players. I would remove a defender, probably De Vrij.”