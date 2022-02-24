‘I hope you die in the most painful way’; Zinchenko to Putin

Midtime Editorial

Mexico City / 24.02.2022





Vladimir Putin, President of Russiathrew a invasion of Ukraine during the early hours of Thursday and the player of the Manchester City, Olksandr Zinchenkoerupted in fury against the Russian ruler on his Instagram account.

The Ukrainian player posted a photograph of Putin in Instagram stories with the phrase ‘I hope you die in the most painful way‘, although it was deleted moments later.

According to the Daily Mail, the Zinchenko clarified that the publication was deleted by Instagram in what he considers a censorship movement.

Zinchenko spoke Tuesday after Vladimir Putin declared that it recognized the Russian-controlled territories in eastern Ukraine, Donetsk and Luganskas independent states, raising fears of an invasion that finally began this Thursday.

“My country belongs to the Ukrainians and no one can ever appropriate it. We’re not going to give it away. I can’t go back and (not) express my point of view. The whole civilized world is worried about the situation in my country. The country in which I was born and raised and whose colors I defend in the international sporting arena. The country we are trying to glorify and develop. A country whose borders must remain intact,” he said.

During the early morning Putin declared war on Ukraine and began a full-scale invasion, totally abandoning the minsk agreements that were signed in 2014 and 2015 to end the war in donbasin the Ukrainian east.