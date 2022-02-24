“I hope you die suffering the most painful death”

2022-02-24
Oleksandr Zinchenko, a Ukrainian player for Manchester City, wished for the death of Vladimir Putin, president of Russia, after the attack on his country.
He did it through a harsh message on Instagram that was later deleted by the social network itself. Zinchenko was upset by the actions of the Russian president.
“I hope you die in the most painful way, monster,” he wrote along with a photo of an appearance by the top president who attacked Ukraine.
The publication was removed by Instagram for violating its rules and Zinchenko assured that it was happening due to an international censorship movement against Ukraine. The social network belongs to Meta Platforms, the new name of Facebook.
Other athletes also spoke:
Fyodor Smolov, former Russian footballer: “No to war”.
Roman Zozulya, soccer player for Fuenlabrada in Spain: “The world must realize that Putin is a reincarnation of Hitler and his plans are more ambitious than the capture of Ukraine. Therefore, it is now more important than ever for the world to come together and impose sanctions against this cursed regime. We will stand up to him, because the character of our army is forged from steel. Our victory is near, as well as the end of the Kremlin’s evil,” he wrote.
Iker Casillas: “We got out of a pandemic and got into a war. We are in the fucking fatal head”.