“I hope you die suffering the most painful death”

2022-02-24

Oleksandr Zinchenko, a Ukrainian player for Manchester City, wished for the death of Vladimir Putin, president of Russia, after the attack on his country.

He did it through a harsh message on Instagram that was later deleted by the social network itself. Zinchenko was upset by the actions of the Russian president.

“I hope you die in the most painful way, monster,” he wrote along with a photo of an appearance by the top president who attacked Ukraine.