“I insulted out of nowhere with immigration charges” – Corriere.it

A video shot during the derby shows sparks between the singer and the leader of the League

Sparks fly between the rapper Ghali and the leader of the League Matteo Salvini: you can see it in a video shot on Sunday at San Siro during the Milan-Inter derby a heated quarrel with gestures between the two, both seated in the grandstand and both excited Rossoneri fans. From the clip it is not possible to understand the words that are exchanged, but we see Paolo Maldini, general manager of Milan, inviting the stewards on the sidelines to call everyone to calm down, while the rapper, with his face partially covered by a headdress, is physically held by a neighbor.

The League’s reaction After the broadcast of the video, Matteo Salvini’s party has explained their version of events with this message: «Matteo Salvini was verbally attacked by Ghali during the first half of Milan-Inter last night. The leader of the League was in the stands with his son, and immediately after the equalizer the rapper approached him in an evident state of agitation. Ghali shouted a series of insults and raving accusations about immigration – trying to film himself with his cell phone – and was immediately dismissed, to the bewilderment of the other spectators. The Rossoneri club apologized to Salvini, who at the time did not recognize Ghali nor did he understand the reasons for his alteration ».

Ghali’s song from 2019 The relations between Ghali and Salvini, on the other hand, they have never been the friendliest. Two years ago, making the remix and the song “Vossi Bop” by Stormzy, Ghali in the text he called the Captain directly into question: «Salvini says that whoever arrived with the rubber ‘/ can’t stay .it, but stay .com». And then he set it up a scene right at the stadium: “At the Milan match I was in the stands with people / There was a fascist politician who smelled the environment”. Salvini on that occasion had promptly replied on Twitter: “He insults me but I don’t mind his music, is it serious?”

He insults me but I don’t mind his music, is it serious ???? https: //t.co/Ucdd5l2rSA – Matteo Salvini (@matteosalvinimi) July 19, 2019