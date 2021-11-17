“I invite you to pray and fast more strongly”

Our Lady in Medjugorje in her message for today, there calls to prayer and fasting, with renewed determination and greater commitment to discover how powerful these two are tools.

These are the precious teachings that we have the grace to draw from His school of prayer.

This time, which has lasted since June 24, 1981, is characterized by an event that is unique in the history of humanity, the presence of Our Lady among us, in Medjugorje.

Medjugorje message of August 25, 1991 to the visionary Marija:

“C.dear children, even today I call you to prayer, now as never before, when my plan has begun to come true. Satan is strong and wants to block my projects of peace and joy and make you think that my Son is not strong in his decisions. Therefore I invite you, dear children, to pray and fast even more strongly. I invite you to renounce for nine days. So that with your help everything that I want to achieve through the secrets that I started in Fatima is realized. I invite you, dear children, to understand the importance of my coming and the seriousness of the situation. I wish to save all souls and present them to God. Therefore we pray that all that I have begun will be fully realized. Thank you for having responded to my call!“.

Reflection

Our Lady warns us against the action of the evil one who tries in every way to attack us, and she does so by striking us in our frailties, in order to hinder her project, which is God’s plan of salvation for all of us, her children. Therefore she urges us to prayer and fasting, calling us to use these two precious tools with greater commitment and with greater awareness of their power.

His request for collaboration is a great opportunity to adhere, with more conviction, to his plan of love for each of us. Our Lady, with her maternal indications, gives us an opportunity of such proportions that we don’t really realize it now. It is a difficult time, all the more so now compared to 1991, but therefore we cannot waste this precious opportunity, but it is up to us to seize it and make good use of it.

The days we are invited to the fast two days a week: the Wednesday in honor of the Holy Spirit, and the Friday in remembrance of the Passion and Death of our Lord.

