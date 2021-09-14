“I joined Scientology. And with Tom Cruise …” – Libero Quotidiano





Back on tv for Flavia Vento. The showgirl will participate in the program Back to school conducted by Nicola Savino. Here, on Italia Uno, he will try his hand at the fifth grade exam: “I will go to school with two teachers – he revealed in an interview with the site Mowmag.com – who will be elementary school children. In the end I will take the exam supervised by them. “But it is another piece of news that draws the most attention. It is his entry into Scientology, a controversial religious association that has often ended up at the center of the controversy.





“I didn’t think I would generate all this interest – he admitted and then went into detail. It’s normal. Scientology it is a thing that studies the mind. I know there is talk of a sect but it is absolutely not true. I am simply giving lessons (…) Scientology is based precisely on healing the mind: we have an analytical mind and a reactive mind. All our traumas that we experienced in childhood are stored inside the brain of each of us. Thanks to the technique used by Scientology it comes to the removal of these traumas“.





The best known member of the association is Tom Cruise. It was with the actor that the Wind thought she was texting long ago. Too bad, however, that it was a fake: “Now she’s single from what I understand. And so am I. For 11 years now. Not just single, pure chaste! So… Why not, Tom? I don’t know if I can say … But, in short: at a certain point, Tom Cruise wrote me on Twitter and I was sure it was him also because he was sending me photos. We talked for two months, then I realized it was just a fake profile. I was very disappointed “, she concluded bitterly.

