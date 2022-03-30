“I just want to be 24/7 with my family”

In the 35 acting career that have elapsed since her debut with J. Christian Ingvordsen in the thriller ‘Walk the Line’, Sandra Bullock has had time to surpass fifty credits, to star in unforgettable titles such as ‘Speed’ or ‘Demolition Man’ , to be crowned the queen of Netflix and even to win an Oscar for her work in ‘Gravity’. But now the time has come to take a well-deserved break.

Mother’s Love

As confirmed during an interview with ET Canada, Bullock will temporarily step away from the spotlight and the cameras to be “in the place that makes you happiest”; and that is none other than with his children Louis and Laila, 12 and 10 years old, to “give them everything they need”. So he has finished announcing his retirement.

“I take my profession very seriously when I’m working, and I just want to be 24/7 with my kids and family. That’s where I’m going to be for a while.”

But if you are followers of the actress, don’t worry, because you still have two more opportunities to see it on the big screen. The first of them will be in ‘The lost City’, the action-adventure comedy directed by Aaron and Adam Nee in which he shares the bill with Channing Tatum and Daniel Radcliffe, and which is receiving some very appealing early reviews. It will be released in theaters next April 13th.

Bullock’s second title that remains to be seen is ‘Bullet Train’; the new action thriller directed by David Leitch which, in addition to looking really spectacular – its trailer suggests so – has a top-notch cast led by Brad Pitt, Aaron Taylor-Johnson, Zazie Beetz and Michael Shanon, among others. We will be able to get our hands on it, also in cinemas, the July 22.