I kept away from him, when Brad worked with him I suffered

Angelina Jolie was one of the Hollywood actresses who first immediately told what they knew about Harvey Weinstein. The diva said in an interview that she always warned all those who approached her and decided never to work on it again. Which Brad Pitt did not do, who accepted a film he produced and this led to a terrible fight between them.

Harvey Weinstein he is still one of the most talked about Hollywood producers, initially as the owner of Miramax and later for the sexual harassment scandal that befell him and for which he was found guilty. There are many stars who have spoken about him in recent years and in this regard Angelina Jolie has recently returned to talk about him in an interview with The Guardian, where she told something about her book “Know Your Rights and Claim Them: A Guide for Youth “. The actress revealed that, because of Weinstein, her relationship with Brad Pitt was also affected.

Angelina Jolie and her relationship with Weinstein

The number of actresses who has worked with Harvey Weinstein in the long years of his presence in Hollywood is truly exorbitant, almost all the new stars have moved into productions signed by him. And, in fact, precisely for this reason, Angelina Jolie says that after having witnessed some inappropriate attitudes on the part of the producer she had tried to warn the other women who had to work on it:

I had worked with him when I did Jokes of the heart. […] If you get out of the room in time, you think he gave it a try but didn’t succeed, right? The truth is that the attempt and the experience of the attempt itself are aggression. […] It was something I had to escape from, I kept my distance and warned people to be careful of him. I remember telling my first husband Jonny Lee Miller, who was wonderful, to spread the word to other men, not to let girls go alone to him.

Brad Pitt worked with Weinstein against Angelina Jolie’s wishes

As one of the great magnates of American cinema, it was assumed that great films would pass over his desk. And, in fact, the actress says she rejected some important films precisely to avoid working side by side again with that man who made her uncomfortable but who, if he could, would have done something more. Brad Pitt was not of his own opinion that, however, despite his wife having pointed out to him what kind of person he was, he had not hesitated to accept a job he directed, and this also put the relationship in crisis: “They asked me to do The Aviator, but I said no because he was involved too. I was never part of his project again nor did I work with him again. It was hard for me when Brad did it. […] We quarreled. Of course it hurt me. ”