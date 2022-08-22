“I kidnapped Kim Kardashian”: one of the robbers explains how he organized the burglary in Paris (video)

October 3, 2016, 2h30 from morning: “Omar the Old” and “Blue Eyes” return to Kim’s Paris apartment kardashianstie her up and leave with her precious jewels… 6 years later, one of the robbers tells the facts to Vice News.

Yunis Abbas and eleven alleged accomplices were arrested three months after the events. The group of thugs is made up of several figures of French banditry who were convicted several times in the 1980s and 1990s.

On the night of October 2 to 3, 2016, reality star and businesswoman Kim kardashiansthen aged 36, had been held up by several men, some dressed as police officers, in a discreet luxury hotel residence in Paris near the Madeleine church, where she had come to attend Fashion weekend. Two thieves had threatened her with a gun to her head, before tying her up and gagging her.

Yunis Abbas spent nearly two years in prison for the $10 million heist in which kardashians was tied up and put in the bathtub of her hotel room by robbers posing as police.

Review the episode of Indices “https://www.rtl.be/people/potins/Kim Kardashian: the confidences of the robber grandpa”

