“I kill”: prime “crime” evening on Cielo

Tension and terror in the new film cycle from November 14 every Sunday David Cronenberg’s “Murderer’s Promise” Lorenzo Di Palma



Starts from November 14 Sunday in prime time, with the film The promise of the murderer, the new cycle of appointments with crime and terror, I kill, from Sky which will keep the viewers company until next January. The 2007 film in which David Cronenberg directs Naomi Watts and Viggo Mortensen, nominated for the 2008 Academy Awards for Best Actor, is a vibrant thriller about the Russian mafia operating in London.

To follow (Sunday 21 November) there will be The hunter of women 2013 by Scott Walker, a film based on real events in Alaska that tells the story of detective Jack Halcombe (Nicolas Cage) who, together with Cindy Paulson (Vanessa Hudgens), a young prostitute escaped from the clutches of serial killer Robert Hansen ( John Cusack), will try to catch the criminal and bring him to justice.

Also not to be missed is the free first-run film The brotherhood of 2017 by Ric Roman Waugh, a prison-movie with Nikolaj Coster-Waldau. Also scheduled: The immortal2010 by Richard Berry; Merciless hunting 2006 by David Von Ancken; Bone Tomahawk of 2015 by S. Craig Zahler; The Gray 2011 by Joe Carnahan; In the mind of the serial killer 2004 by Renny Harlin; The stranger of the dark valley of 2014 by Andreas Prochaska; The Kid of 2019 by Vincent D’Onofrio; Slow West of 2015 by John Maclean e Casino of 1995 by Martin Scorsese.