News

“I kill”: prime “crime” evening on Cielo

Photo of Zach Shipman Zach Shipman2 hours ago
0 22 1 minute read

Tension and terror in the new film cycle from November 14 every Sunday

David Cronenberg’s “Murderer’s Promise”

Lorenzo Di Palma
November 14, 2021 at 11:12

The promise of the murderer

Starts from November 14 Sunday in prime time, with the film The promise of the murderer, the new cycle of appointments with crime and terror, I kill, from Sky which will keep the viewers company until next January. The 2007 film in which David Cronenberg directs Naomi Watts and Viggo Mortensen, nominated for the 2008 Academy Awards for Best Actor, is a vibrant thriller about the Russian mafia operating in London.

To follow (Sunday 21 November) there will be The hunter of women 2013 by Scott Walker, a film based on real events in Alaska that tells the story of detective Jack Halcombe (Nicolas Cage) who, together with Cindy Paulson (Vanessa Hudgens), a young prostitute escaped from the clutches of serial killer Robert Hansen ( John Cusack), will try to catch the criminal and bring him to justice.

Also not to be missed is the free first-run film The brotherhood of 2017 by Ric Roman Waugh, a prison-movie with Nikolaj Coster-Waldau. Also scheduled: The immortal2010 by Richard Berry; Merciless hunting 2006 by David Von Ancken; Bone Tomahawk of 2015 by S. Craig Zahler; The Gray 2011 by Joe Carnahan; In the mind of the serial killer 2004 by Renny Harlin; The stranger of the dark valley of 2014 by Andreas Prochaska; The Kid of 2019 by Vincent D’Onofrio; Slow West of 2015 by John Maclean e Casino of 1995 by Martin Scorsese.


Photo of Zach Shipman Zach Shipman2 hours ago
0 22 1 minute read
Photo of Zach Shipman

Zach Shipman

Zach is 47 years old and writes gaming technology and entertainment news for us. Every news of him is very true, so he is our writer. Suhail has 5 years of writing experience. Zach Email: zach@d1softballnews.com

Related Articles

Solana scores new RECORD | Ethereum or No, that’s why it goes up …

2 weeks ago

Jack Nicholson, that’s why the Shining star would retire from acting

September 13, 2021

Cop Goes Viral For His Strange Resemblance To Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson – Photo

August 28, 2021

VanEck and ProShares file requests for ETF futures on Ether

August 20, 2021

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button