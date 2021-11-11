“I killed my grandmother, it seemed like an accident.” 21-year-old boy confesses it to the truth game

I had killed the grandmother acquired, of 94 years old, but death seemed to everyone a accident. Then, in the course of the truth game, he had confessed to murder to friends and this had reopened the investigation. Today, after more than three years, a 21 years old has been condemned.

Read also> “Drunk on the flight to Gibraltar”: three parliamentarians accused, storm in the UK

It happened in UK. The old woman Mary Gregory she died in 2018, in the fire of her bungalow in Heysham, Lancashire, but at first it was thought to have been a tragic accident. Then, several weeks later, the grandson-in-law, Tiernan Darnton, he had revealed his “darkest secret” to his friends in the course of the game.

In 2019, then, during a ‘counseling’ session, the young man returned to talk about that episode and at that point he was immediately reported to the police and arrested. The trial revealed that the young man had set fire to a tent with a lighter in the house where the woman lived. Darnton had also made a plan of his murderous enterprise with an accurate map of the house in which places and routes had been marked in which to hide and flee once the crime was committed.

Last updated: Thursday 11 November 2021, 6:15 pm



© REPRODUCTION RESERVED