“I knew what was happening, my brain was damaged”

Approximately more than 10 years ago, Emilia Clarke suffered two aneurysms that were about to end her life. All the details here. All the details that the actress related, in an article that was published in 2019.



The stress that Emilia Clarke experienced when she recorded the “Game of Thrones” series caused her health to be seriously affected. The actress has commented that she even asked the doctors to let her die.





What happened to Emilia Clarke 10 years ago?

When the young Emilia Clarke finished recording the first season of “Game of Thrones”, her career was boosted considerably, as the character of “Daenerys Targaryen” was very well accepted by the public.

However, in 2010 Emilia Clarke She had a lot of pressure to prove her talent as an actress, to the directors of ‘Game of Thrones’. It should be noted that in those years, the actress did not have much professional experience, so she was pressed all the time to be the best of her.

However, one unexpected day Emilia Clarke She began to feel a terrible pain in her head, which ended up taking her from the emergency room to the hospital. Her diagnosis was that she suffered from aphasia, due to the first aneurysm that she had on February 11, 2011, after the operation that they did when she arrived at the operating room.

Just in March 2019, Emilia Clarke He told for the first time what that difficult moment in his life was like, because the stress caused by “Game of Thrones” will always be remembered.

“I felt exposed in many ways. In the first episode, I appeared naked and at press conferences I always get the same question, with a few variations: ‘You play a strong woman, and yet you take your clothes off. Why?’ So, in my mind I answered: “How many men do I have to kill to prove myself?” the actress recounted.

What happened after the operation?

The beginnings that he went through Emilia Clarke, in his acting career, were difficult as they seriously affected his health. The first time she had her aneurysm in 2011, there was a moment when she wanted to die. The reason? She did not remember her name and was babbling nonsense words.

“I felt like a rubber band was squeezing my brain. I tried to ignore the pain, but I couldn’t. I told my coach that I had to take a break. Already in the locker room I almost dragged myself, the pain pierced my head more and more. I knew what was happening: my brain was damaged.” detailed the actress.

He remembered that he was studying lines from ‘Game of Thrones’ and then he was already in the ambulance, vomiting. After overcoming the difficult days, Emilia Clarke He talked to a nurse who suggested a cognitive exercise and questioned him about his name.

“My full name is Emilia Isobel Euphemia Rose Clarke, but I couldn’t remember it. Nonsense words came out of my mouth and I panicked. I needed to remember my parts of a script, but now I couldn’t even remember my name.” finished.

Although the recovery of Emilia Clarke It was surprising, because a week later he was speaking normally again. Within a month, she was released from the hospital and returned to the ‘Game of Thrones’ set.