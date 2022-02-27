‘I know all the rules of the game’

The Los Angeles Lakers fell to the Clippers again and LeBron James did not understand one of the controversial rulings that generated a lot of controversy and anger in The king.

Time is ticking, the 2021-22 season of the National Basketball Association (NBA) continues, and the illusion of Los Angeles Lakers of being candidates dissipate more and more. The team seems off and that happened again against the rivals of the city, the Clippers.

The duel in Crypto.com Arena It was an exciting and even one until the end, where again the visitors did not have Paul George and Kawhi Leonard as in almost the entire campaign, and even so they managed to beat the Lakers for the third consecutive time.

In the 105-102 loss, Lebron Jameswhich ended with 21 points, 11 rebounds and 3 assists in a loose match grabbed a rebound with less than a minute to go and from there, it was unleashed a review of the referees that lasted 20 minutes and, for changing the ruling in favor of the Clippers, he unleashed a reaction from the King at the press conference.

James’s rebound losing by one ended with an initial call in favor of the purple and gold, but that was later reversed after checking it and seeing that the King had stepped outside before an opponent escaped. This created confusion, because the check of the play was not for that action of the Akron, Ohio, but for the following. That angered Frank Vogel late in the game, and LBJ afterwards..

LeBron James vs. referees

“That rule has never been explained to me, and I know all the rules of this game… I never knew you could challenge a play that wasn’t called on the court, and that’s essentially what happened.“, expressed the #6 of the Lakers, who was upset during the end of the match for this reason.