I know Cloud Gaming on a Smart TV

Dank Luna plays more Blockbuster games like Fortnite or Far Cry 6 on your Smart TV.

When Google uses cloud gaming and plays with Stadia for half the price, just like Amazon with Luna rich in the market. Sit on an Amazon Prime, enjoy a small cost on a small portfolio of games, download and install games. It’s best to stop watching the (currently) LG or Samsung Smart TV from home on Luna: it’s almost easy to miss it. Etwas complizierter es bei Fernsehern von Herstellern such as Philips, Sony, Panasonic oder Metz. Here is a preisgünstige Lösung schnell gefunden.

Moon at Samsung-Fernsehern

Steht in deinem Wohnzimmer in Samsung-Fernseher von 2021 oder neuer, stehen die Chancen gut, dass er von Haus aus über Amazon Luna verfügt. Genauer unterstützt Luna folgende TV-Geräte des südkoreanischen Herstellers:

Samsung Smart TV 2023 with Betriebssystem Tizen 7.0

Samsung Smart TV 2022 with Tizen 6.5 and higher software version 1302

Samsung Smart TV 2021 with Tizen 6.0 and software version v2111.1 now

This is the TV with which you can see the Fernseher features that you can find in Menu -> Settings -> Support -> Software Update. Dort erfährst du also, well Version von Tizen du gerade einsetzt.

With a Samsung-Fernseher battery you can connect to Amazon Luna. (Photo: Amazonas)

The Luna app can be found on the Samsung Smart TV in the Samsung Gaming Hubs home list. Don’t forget, check out the Luna app from Samsung Appstore deines Fernsehers.

Follow the start of the App to find out more. Here is the link with your Amazon contact and your drivers settings.

Moon in LG-Fernsehern

In addition to Samsung, LG will also be available as an alternative. Please note that the most popular ferns are:

LG Smart TV 2023 with webOS 23 (all OLED C2, G2, Z2 and B2 models have QNED from QNED99, QNED95 and QNED90 series)

LG Smart TV 2022 with webOS 22 (all OLED models C2, G2, Z1 and B1 have QNED from QNED99, QNED95 and QNED90 series)

LG Smart TV 2021 with webOS 6.0 (all OLED CX and C1 models have QNED from QNED99, QNED95 and QNED90 series)

GGF. This is a firmware update. You can find the right LG Smart TV in the settings.

Luna finds the ebenfalls in the new LG-Fernsehern. (Photo: LG)

The Luna-App is available on LG Smart TV, from the Home Screen Game Card (TV from 2023) or through Luna-App in the LG Content Store (TV from 2021 to 2022).

The Luna-App is installed, you can download it with Amazon-Kundandaten an. Here you will find information and settings on the Controller.

Moon in fire-TV-Fernsehern

Sowohl Amazon also has other providers such as Beispiel Grundig bieten smart TVs with the Fire-TV betting system. This is the Grundvoraussetzung, um Luna directed towards Fernseher zu Holen. Compatible with Fire TV models from 2018 onwards, highlighting the Smart TV Fire TV Edition (from 2018, various manufacturers) and the Amazon TV models Fire TV Omni, Fire TV 2 and Fire TV 4.

A Fire-TV-Fernseher von Amazon bietet ebenfalls Luna an. (Photo: Amazonas)

One of the Luna-Apps is available for you:

Select your Fire TV ein. Use the selection function and turn “Moon”. Look at the Luna-App at your fingertips. Offne the Luna-App and folge den Weisungen. To get started, you must first configure your Amazon-Kontodaten controller configuration.

For Bastler:innen: Luna on Android TV

Manufacturers install Android TV on the Google-Betriebs system for Smart TVs such as Sony, Hisense, Telefunken, Philips or Toshiba. For all this information, there is no official Luna-App service. For more information, there is a different trick: install the Luna app on the Fire TV, which runs Android, on the Smart TV running Android TV.

Unter Android TV läuft Luna zwar too, but it is not official. (Photo: Amazonas)

Please note that the Kenntnisse is not included. Once again, you must install the applications from the “External Quellen” after installing them -> Sicherheit deines Fernsehers erlauben. Luna app is a mirror APK available. Here you can bring these APK dates in Fernseher, to see the Speichern in the cloud and one of these files in Fernseher, which are regulated in the PlayStore of the televisions, the ES File Explorer app available.

A free version is not available from Amazon, where only the app is available on Android TV. Wir empfehlen das Installieren dieser trotzdem only versierten Nutzer:innen, die wissen, was sie tun.

Amazon Luna on Smart TV anderer Hersteller

This is the Smart TV and it was also on the list Luna-geeigneter Fernseher not dabei, ist das halb so wild. You can also download Cloud Gaming, with a Streamingplayer option. Transmission stick. The Fernseher sollte „only“ die Voraussetzungen eines Fire TV-Geräts erfüllen. In the original version, a free HDMI connection and a 1080p connection are offered.

For less than 40 euros you can buy Fire-TV-Sticks, with Moon Nutzen you can do it. (Photo: Amazonas)

For Luna you can see this Fire-TV-Geräte:

Besitzt du un solchen Stick bzw. Player, search for the Luna app on the “Apps” website. Nutze die Suchfunktion und tippe dort „Luna“ ein, um die Anwendung aufzuspüren and herunterzuladen.

To start the app, you first need to search for Amazon contacts and configure the controller.

Compatible controller and smartphone control

For optimal playability, the game is naturally equipped with a game controller. In the case of LG and Samsung, the USB gamepads can be adjusted to your own settings conveniently and conveniently with the controller (Bluetooth).

This is the Luna Controller. It is also functional as Gamepads. Im Zweifel: probieren. (Photo: Amazonas)

Compatible are below:

Official Luna Controller

PlayStation 4 DualShock 4 Wireless Controller

Xbox One Controller

PlayStation 5 DualSense Controller

Nintendo Switch Pro Controller

Razer Kishi V2

8Bitdo Pro 2

(Fett marked as controller unterstützt Luna official on Amazon)

If you have a Verfügung Driver, you can install it on your Smartphone or Tablet. I know what you want:

Be AppStore (iOS) or PlayStore (Android) on your smartphone and install the Luna-Controller app. Launch the app and find it on Amazon-Konto an. See “Smartphone Controller Explained”. Start the Luna app on your Smart TV (bzw. Streamingplayer) and start the Luna-Controller app on your smartphone. Look at the virtual controller (smartphone) and start the game.

Bietet Amazonas Luna

Amazon Luna streams games over the Internet directly to your terminals: from your smartphone, tablet or directly from a large television. En Basis ist Luna with no weiteren Kosten verbunden, (zahlender) Abonnent von Amazon Prime must du allerdings sein.

Luna is auf vielen Plattformen verfügbar. (Photo: Amazonas)

Erst mit weiteren Abo-Kosten gewinnt Luna an Attraktivität. Folgende Angebote stehen zur Verfügung:

Moon+: Ein buntes Potpourri an Spielen unterschiedlicher Genres. The new title and category has a very attractive Indie-Spiele available for 9.99 euros at that time. Regelmäßig fügt Amazon new hinzu games.

Ein buntes Potpourri an Spielen unterschiedlicher Genres. The new title and category has a very attractive Indie-Spiele available for 9.99 euros at that time. Regelmäßig fügt Amazon new hinzu games. Ubisoft+ : For 17.99 Euros at the moment you can buy the new Ubisoft games on the Stream. Darunter are also relevant episodes of Assassin’s Creed and Far Cry.

: For 17.99 Euros at the moment you can buy the new Ubisoft games on the Stream. Darunter are also relevant episodes of Assassin’s Creed and Far Cry. Jackbox Games: Board games from manufacturers Jackbox Games are available for 4.99 euros per month.

Abos lassen sich jeden Monat kündigen. Damit bleibst du flexibel. Zudem erlaubt Luna eine Synchronization with deinem Ubisoft-Konto, sodass du ausgewählte und zuvor erworbene Titel direct streamen cannst, ohne sie u kaufen zu müssen.

More highlights are:

Platform fee: Luna works in the browser on PC or Mac, it also works on mobile devices, Fire TV and Smart TV. Also auf nahezu allen Geräten.

Luna works in the browser on PC or Mac, it also works on mobile devices, Fire TV and Smart TV. Also auf nahezu allen Geräten. Daily schedule: Start a game on the smartphone and set it to the Smart TV. Luna speichert Spielstände automatisch und übergangslos.

Start a game on the smartphone and set it to the Smart TV. Luna speichert Spielstände automatisch und übergangslos. Quality: Be sure to hear Internet access at up to 10 Mbit/s (better than 50 Mbit/s) and stream games at up to 1080p at up to 60 seconds per second. Und das bei niedriger Latenz.

Be sure to hear Internet access at up to 10 Mbit/s (better than 50 Mbit/s) and stream games at up to 1080p at up to 60 seconds per second. Und das bei niedriger Latenz. Streaming on Twitch: Incredible live session on Twitch.

Incredible live session on Twitch. Moon Sofa: Kooperative Zock-Abende mit Freunden, die woanders wohnen, erlaubt Luna ebenfalls.

Kooperative Zock-Abende mit Freunden, die woanders wohnen, erlaubt Luna ebenfalls. Controller Compatibility: Eine Vielzahl an Controllern unterstützt der Dienst. Im Zweifel nutzt du dein Smartphone zum Spielen.

It was previously tested by Amazon Luna.