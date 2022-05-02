“I know Putin and I know what we need to defeat him”: The person who holds the key to defeating Russia’s president heralds Ukraine’s victory | International | News

The Russia-Ukraine conflict is now two months old and for the time being, there are no signs that it will end. Vladimir Putin’s troops continue to set their sights on Donbas after seizing Mariupol and failing to advance on kyiv.

Both countries are trying to negotiate an agreement to end the war, but so far not much progress has been made, so one of the Ukrainian political leaders who knows the Russian president best has taken a stand. This is Viktor Yushchenko.

Russian oligarchs sanctioned: This is the list of the 12 billionaires linked to Vladimir Putin who own more than a billion dollars in properties in the United Kingdom

The person who holds the key to defeating Vladimir Putin

The former president of Ukraine between 2005 and 2010 told The Guardian the keys to defeating the Putin government and ending the invasion. Specifically, there are only two, military support and international solidarity.reviewed AS.

“It is something that really bothers him. I know that while news about our war made headlines around the world and dominated the global conversation for several weeks, interest in the stories of our territorial defenders is beginning to wane,” he said, explaining how the stage is cooling. from the war.

He went on to describe the situation and warns of the decline in interest in the conflict. “Fatigue due to the horrors of war is sadly common, we have already seen it in Syria, Yemen or in our own Donbas,” Yushchenko explained, referring to the fact that the situation in Ukraine must continue to be exposed and that international allies continue to support them.

The politician also cited the reason that caused the failure of the Russian invasion, which “illegally invaded our border two months ago. They failed in their attempts. Part of it is due to the fierce and heroic resistance of the Ukrainians. It is a fight against imperialism and tyranny.”

“This war is a defining moment, not just in Ukrainian history, but in defense of democracy. This is not just a regional conflict between Ukraine & Russia but a fight against tyranny & imperialism.”

— Viktor Yushchenko https://t.co/gV8LWmaMPR – Rula Jebreal (@rulajebreal) April 25, 2022

Yushchenko assures that Putin became a “brutal despot”

The two met when each was a minister in their respective countries in 2000. Yushchenko then ran for Ukraine’s presidency in 2004, and that’s when Putin launched a campaign against his colleague. “When I won the presidency, I realized that it was necessary to maintain a functional relationship with him,” he said.

On the other hand, he stated that the Russian changed “completely” compared to when they met. “The Putin I dealt with is no more. He has become a brutal and isolated despot who does not support any opposition”. Finally, he argued that “Ukrainian victory is inevitable.” (I)

Former Ukrainian President Viktor Yushchenko tells @jimsciutto: “Putin is a liar. He lies all the time. He has a huge inferiority complex. He suffers from this complex so much he needs to wear heels that are higher on his shoes.” pic.twitter.com/vf7JXTXeUK — Joanna Preston (@JoPrestonTV) April 21, 2022

We recommend these news