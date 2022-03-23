I know the cars that Emma Watson keeps in her garage

The American actress, Emma Watson, has in her garage a variety of amazing cars. Find out here which are the most exclusive and diverse cars that the protagonist of Harry Potter keeps in her house.

March 17, 2022 1:29 p.m.

In Hollywood, cars are almost as important as fame, and the diversity of cars is so important that not even an expert on four wheels could know all the names and models of cars on the streets.

In her garage, Emma keeps a compact copy of the German brand Audia van brand lexusamong others.

Audi S3:

A compact sports car from the Audi brand. Although its size is small, its heart (motor) is large and powerful. This sportback has a four-cylinder in-line engine and more than 300 horsepower, accompanied by an 8-mark automatic gearbox and four-wheel drive. This small racing car manages to exceed 310 kilometers.

Lexus RX450h Luxury:

This SUV from the Lexus company is a luxury midsize truck. lexus is a sub-brand of Toyota, the Japanese giant. This car has two engines, one fuel and one electric. In total, its maximum power reaches 312 hp and is equipped with a V-shaped 6-cylinder engine of 3.5l litres. It has the ability to accelerate from 0 to 100 in just 7, 7 seconds.

The value that the actress paid for these two cars exceeds 300 thousand dollars . The SUV costs approximately $135,000, while the Audi S3 is around $180,000.