“I know very well what it is to feel inferior to the person you love”

Putin threatens with nuclear arsenal and Ukraine will negotiate “without giving up”

Russian President Vladimir Putin today put his nuclear forces on alert in the face of growing international opposition to his military invasion of Ukraine, while Kiev announced that it agrees to negotiate with Russia “without giving up.” Four days after the invasion began with troops and bombardments, the Ukrainian forces are currently resisting the Russian military power and international pressure against Moscow is increasing with sanctions and vetoes against politicians, organizations, banks, planes, the media, oligarchs and Russian athletes. But Russia today also raised its threat by announcing that it is putting the nuclear deterrent forces in a “special service regime”, after the “aggressive declarations” of the main NATO countries in recent days. The Atlantic Alliance described those words as “dangerous rhetoric” while the White House accused Russia of “manufacturing threats” to “justify greater aggression”, a “pattern of behavior” that it considers habitual in the Russian president. Jen Psaki, spokesperson for US President Joe Biden, in a television interview, remarked that “the global community and the American people should see it through this prism”, since “at no time has Russia been under threat from NATO or has it been Russia under threat from Ukraine”. NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg agreed: “If you combine this rhetoric with what the Russians are doing on the ground in Ukraine, launching a war against an independent sovereign nation, this adds seriousness to the situation”, NATO forces Russia’s strategic deterrence consists of nuclear forces, including intercontinental missiles, as well as non-nuclear forces, missile defense, early warning system and anti-aircraft defense. NEGOTIATION IN BELARUS Today both countries announced that they will negotiate in Belarus, a firm ally of Moscow. Ukraine has reported that it will do so unconditionally on the Ukrainian-Belarusian border, along the Pripyat River, and that the Belarusian regime is responsible for the safety of the Ukrainian delegation. Ukraine’s Foreign Minister, Dmitro Kuleba, specified in any case that his country is not going to “capitulate or hand over a flea from its territory”, but simply “listen to what Russia wants to say” and “say what we think of this war”, The President of Ukraine, Volodymyr Zelensky, explained that he accepted this meeting “so that later not a single citizen of Ukraine would have the slightest doubt that I, as president, did not try to stop the war, when there was a small , but still an opportunity”, in a video message posted on his official Telegram channel. According to the Turkish government, which held telephone conversations with the foreign ministers of both governments, the meeting between the two delegations could take place tomorrow. The meeting will be at the Aleksandrovka-Vilcha checkpoint, on the Ukrainian-Belarusian border, next to the “exclusion zone” created around the Chernobyl nuclear power plant after the 1986 accident. CASUALTIES ON BOTH SIDES The war started on Thursday the 24th it has caused casualties on both sides, which the Ukrainians place at 197 between soldiers and civilians. The Russian authorities have not quantified them but today, for the first time, the Russian Ministry of Defense acknowledged the existence of deaths, injuries and prisoners during what it describes as the “special military operation” ordered by Putin in Ukraine. The Ukrainian president today called on citizens of foreign countries friendly to Ukraine to come to the country to join the fight against Russian aggression, integrated into a kind of new international Legion. ALREADY CLOSE TO 400,000 REFUGEES The management of the huge flow of Ukrainian refugees that is already causing the war – which already totals 368,000 according to the UN Refugee Agency (UNHCR) – worries the neighboring countries of Ukraine and today focused an extraordinary meeting of the interior ministers of the European Union (EU). The meeting is studying the possibility of activating, for the first time, the temporary protection directive, an exceptional option designed precisely for war situations. European Commissioner for Home Affairs Ylva Johansson said “it would be the right time” to use it “to give people fleeing adequate protection and the possibility of staying in the EU.” The instrument provides groups of people with “immediate and temporary protection”, for one year extendable to two, although it does not require the mandatory distribution of asylum seekers among all the countries of the European Union and Denmark does not participate in this system. CLOSURE OF AIRSPACE AND BLOCKING OF SWIFT Another element of pressure that the international community is resorting to is the closure of airspace for Russian planes and making the operations of its banks more and more difficult. The president of the European Commission, Ursula von der Leyen, proposed this Sunday to prohibit the takeoff, landing and passage of any Russian plane in the airspace of the European Union and also to veto the broadcasts of the Russia Today and Sputnik channels in community territory. Many countries have already announced the closure of their airspace to Russian aircraft, including Spain, Canada, Germany, France, Italy, the Netherlands, Norway, Finland, Iceland, Sweden, Denmark, the Baltic states – Estonia, Latvia and Lithuania. -, Romania, Slovenia, United Kingdom, Poland, Czech Republic and Bulgaria. The EU also decided yesterday to paralyze the transactions of the Central Bank of Russia and the exclusion of several Russian banks from SWIFT, measures to which the United States and Japan have also joined. PROTESTS IN EUROPE Russia’s invasion of an independent nation has generated citizen protests from the outset in many countries, especially in European capitals. One of the largest was held today in Berlin, where several hundred thousand people, according to the police, demonstrated against the war in Ukraine, under the slogan “Stop the war. Peace for Ukraine and all of Europe.” The protesters demanded that the Russian government put an end to the attacks, withdraw from Ukraine and restore its territorial integrity, and asked the German government to keep the borders open for refugees. Also in Prague, tens of thousands of people today showed their support for Ukraine in the center of Prague, in a new act of solidarity that recalled that of Thursday, after the first day of the invasion, and which was now joined by artists, businessmen, students, politicians and figures from local churches. “It is necessary to stop Putin’s feet and we know that he understands nothing more than determination and force,” Prime Minister Petr Fiala said in his brief speech.