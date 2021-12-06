“I land before him”

Both when they were friends and now that they’re engaged, Zendaya and Tom Holland they love most of all to make fun of themselves. In the last period, during their common appearance in the program of The Graham Norton Show, the two protagonists of Spider-Man: No Way Home they joked about their height difference.

In fact, when seen close together at the same time, it can be seen that Zendaya is a few centimeters taller than her partner. This is absolutely not a problem, but the two love to joke and make irony about it. In fact, Zendaya explained: “There are several scenes where he picks me up and makes me go around the skyscrapers, and then I land on the street. Here at that moment of landing, I touch the ground before him “.

Zendaya, Tom Holland and their height difference: Spider-Man’s answer

The response from the Spider-Man interpreter promptly came, which he said “So what? I am the superhero and I am the cool character. We use a procedure called “bottom mark”, which allows us to land without pain in the legs. Since she lands before me, she could have picked me up, she would have been nice as a thing. “ The actor however revealed that he had some problems with his height, explaining that “I never take it well. During premieres, I always try to get close to photographers and get away from other actors on the red carpet. I can’t do anything about it, the only thing I can do to solve the problem is to build some muscles “.

Despite this Tom Holland is one of the hottest actors of the moment, loved by everyone with more or less centimeters in height. To prove the fact that it is not height that makes an actor good at acting or a sexy symbol, there are many of his colleagues who, despite the centimeters shorter, are among the most loved actors in Hollywood, such as his mentor. Robert Downey Jr or Tom Cruise.