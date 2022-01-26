‘I learned about the exclusion from social networks, my results were not enough for politics’

The blue super-g specialist remained off the list of those called up for the Beijing Games in favor of Tommaso Sala. The Piedmontese doesn’t like it: “I didn’t think we could forget about work and placements so quickly. We’ll see if I’ll be in Norway …”.

Mattia Casse saw the dream of his first Olympics vanish at the last one, or rather at the end of the Schladming slalom which sanctioned the summoning of Tommaso Sala, in fact right in his place.

There is not the blue sprinter, who thundered this morning in the middle of instagram, venting all his anger at the decision taken by the FISI. Of course, with a very small contingent (and it will also be necessary to discuss the mistakes made to have only 7 seats available) the choice was not easy, considering that Christof Innerhofer himself had similar results to the “tractor”, with two recent top ten while Casse he took home a 9th and a 10th in super-g in December, between Beaver Creek and Bormio, with a splendid 7th in the descent on the Saslong between these two races. The last few tests, and we are talking about Wengen and Kitz, were decisive in the negative since they crossed with the growth of the same Sala, 6th and 7th in the last two slaloms.

What is certain is that Casse is the second blue in the super-g WCSL, behind only Dominik Paris, and his absence in Beijing makes noise. “Hor learned from social networks my exclusion from the Olympic Games – wrote Mattia – I knew I had missed some results lately, but I did not believe that we could forget so quickly all the work and results achieved at a high level in recent years, of the return from last injury (in any case giving continuity of results) and having buried my dad last December 22nd, with Bormio immediately after and where, among other things, I finished tenth in super-g.

For the regulations I might have deserved this call, for politics obviously not. Social saints who always know everything. Good luck to my teammates, good them. I’ll let you know if we see each other in Norway … we’ll see ”.

Casse refers to the last speed races in CdM, before the finals, at the beginning of March in Kvitfjell. The outburst also leads to questioning his participation in the Norwegian races, there may be that this is the case at the moment, but only time will be able to mend this tear and such a painful wound.