“I learned about the virus 14 days before Beijing raised the alarm”

Origins of the Covid, new revelations. One of the best epidemiologists in the world admitted that he first heard of the pandemic to Wuhan more than “two weeks earlier“ that it was disclosed to global health organizations by the side “Of China”. The revelation of Ian Lipkin, a professor at Columbia University honored by the China for work on the first SARS epidemic at the beginning of this century, undermines Beijing’s official narrative on the origins of virus. The professor. Lipkin told in a documentary by director Spike Lee that he learned of the “new outbreak“ December 15, even repeating the date several times to be clear. However, China had guaranteed that they had been there before “only five patients“ known in Wuhan (11 million inhabitants), with the first confirmed case of a patient with the new coronavirus allegedly popping up just a week earlier. The World Health Organization (WHO) was not informed for another 16 days after the alarm had already been raised. These statements call – once again – everything into question.





This delay would have allowed the virus to spread rapidly, with disastrous consequences. “The story of the virus in Wuhan still raises many questions that are in desperate need of answers to ensure we avoid a recurrence of the pandemic that has hurt us all so badly.“Conservative MP Tom Tugendhat, chairman of the Foreign Affairs Committee, said. “China must stop erecting barriers to ensure the world can understand what happened and learn all the lessons needed to prevent future pandemics“. Professor Lipkin’s intervention erodes China’s efforts to mask the truth about the emergence of the pandemic.

Lipkin’s claim goes against Beijing’s narrative that a heroic doctor from Wuhan was the first to report the new virus on December 27 after seeing a case in his hospital the previous day. In fact, the virus was so rampant at that date that reporters reported that a private laboratory in Guangzhou had “assembled an almost complete viral genome sequence“ and, seeing the similarity of the pathogen to SARS, he passed the data to the Chinese Academy of Medical Sciences.

The Caixin report was later deleted from the internet. During his trip, Professor Lipkin – a famous virus hunter who also served as a consultant on the film Contagion, starring Gwyneth Paltrow and Matt Damon – met with Chinese Premier Li Keqiang and leading scientists to discuss the disease. He predicted the new virus would cause fewer deaths than SARS, which killed 774 people after emerging in 2002, although it warned of the potential of a pandemic.

The professor. Lipkin, who caught Covid-19 shortly after his return to the United States, was a key figure in the fierce debate on the origins of the virus and in an attempt to stifle the hypothesis of the scientific establishment’s escape from the laboratory. The expert praised China’s efforts to control the epidemic and ruled out in the journal Nature Medicine “any type of laboratory-based scenario“.

“Infectious disease outbreaks are happening all over the world – Lipkin explained – Most never come to the attention of larger organizations because they don’t evolve into pandemics.“.

The “Mail on Sunday“ revealed that the academician in charge of collecting the official data told a Chinese health journal about a suspected death of a patient who fell ill in late September 2019, followed by two more cases on November 14 and 21. Other early cases include Connor Reed, a 25-year-old Brit who taught in Wuhan, which al “Mail Online“ that he fell ill on November 25 and that his debilitating illness was confirmed as the new coronavirus by a single hospital “two months later“.

