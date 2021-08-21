“I leave nothing to my daughters, I spend my money. The inheritance is in bad taste”

(Photo: Samir HusseinWireImage)

Ella and Loudon will have to resign themselves. Father Daniel Craig has no intention of leaving them large sums of money as an inheritance. The actor, famous 007, said it in an interview with Candis Magazine.

“An old adage holds that those who die rich have failed in their lives. I don’t want to leave large sums of money as an inheritance to my children, ”said the actor,“ I think inheritances are in bad taste. My philosophy is to enjoy money while you are alive or to give it away just before you die ”.

Loading... Advertisements

Craig became a father in ’92, with the birth of Ella, an actress like him, with his ex-wife Fiona Loudon. In 2018 she celebrated a new arrival, Loudon, born of her relationship with Rachel Weisz. His assets amount to about 160 million dollars, earned mainly thanks to the role of James Bond, played in the last 15 years.

His choice is unusual, but not unique. In Italy, the same Luca Barbareschi said he wanted to do, who in several interviews reiterated that he had allowed his children to study in the best schools, giving them the tools to get by on their own. Ashton Kutcher and Mila Kunis will not save money for Isabelle and Dimitri: 2Our children will learn to fend for themselves, they will appreciate what they have had in life and above all they will be able to achieve comfort alone ”. And the same goes for Sting: “I won’t leave my six children a penny of my 180 million pounds. They have to work, like I did ”.

This article originally appeared on The HuffPost and has been updated.