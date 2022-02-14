“I leave with the mad” Monday, April 14, 2022

The comedy film tonight on TV: “I leave with the madman” Monday April 14, 2022 at 9:10 pm on Twenty Seven (Channel 27)

I leave with the madman (Due Dates) is a 2010 film directed by Todd Phillips. The protagonists of the film are Robert Downey Jr., Zach Galifianakis and Michelle Monaghan.

Architect Peter Highman is due to return to Los Angeles to witness the birth of his eldest son, but he is placed on the list no-fly after mistakenly swapping the suitcase with that of another passenger, Ethan Tremblay. Without documents or money, left in the confiscated suitcase, Peter is forced to accept a ride from Ethan, an aspiring actor headed to Hollywood to achieve the desired success.

Thus begins their journey across the United States, hampered by unexpected detours, spectacular accidents and Ethan’s strange habits.

Zach Galifianakisat the registry office Zachary Knight Galifianakis (Wilkesboro, October 1, 1969), is an American comedian and actor of Greek origin.

Zach Galifianakis was born in Wilkesboro, North Carolina, on October 1, 1969 to Harry Galifianakis, an American heating oil salesman, the son of Greek parents from the island of Crete, and Mary Frances Cashion, an American activist. of Scottish, Irish, French, English and Welsh origins, she runs a community center for the arts. He was educated in the Greek Orthodox religion. He has an older brother, Greg, and a younger sister, Merritt.

He is cousin of cartoonist Nicholas Galifianakis, while his uncle is former US congressman Nick Galifianakis. He studied communication and film at North Carolina State University.

Directed by Todd Phillips

With Robert Downey Jr., Zach Galifianakis and Michelle Monaghan

