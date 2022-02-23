”I left Guardiola’s Barcelona because I wasn’t happy, I didn’t have adrenaline; I went to PSG and I wasn’t happy either”

2022-02-23
Coach Pep Guardiola left an indelible mark on Barcelona after achieving the historic ‘sextet’ with the help of players like Messi, Xavi, Iniesta, Puyol, among others.
Unmissable anecdote of two Argentine players with Ibrahimovic
Despite having a squad full of stars, the Catalan DT wanted to continue strengthening the team and one of those who arrived at his express request to the board was Zlatan Ibrahimovicwho was breaking it all down in Italy.
The Swede left the Inter de Milan to go to the Camp Nou with a Guardiola that he wanted to join him with Messi and the rest of the figures. However, the plan failed because the striker was not comfortable at his new club.
the cycle of Ibrahimović As a Barça player it was traumatic. His relationship with Guardiola It hurt him a lot and also did not have the best treatment with Messi, so he decided to leave. Now, 11 years later, she reveals what really happened.
“When I was at Guardiola’s Barça I wasn’t happy, I didn’t have adrenaline. Adriano Galliani called me and told me: ‘This time you are going to return to Italy, you will play for Milan’. He came to my house and told me that he would not leave until he agreed. He is a gentleman. Then I was happy again”, confessed the battering ram in dialogue with Radio 105 of Italy.
In that same line, ibra he recalled: “When I left Milan I was very angry with him (Galliani). I didn’t speak to him for eight months. I told him: ‘Sell the whole team, but not me’. He promised me that he wouldn’t sell me, but in the summer he explained the situation to me and they sold me to PSG… There he wasn’t happy either”.
Finally, the 40-year-old attacker referred to his immediate future: “I don’t know how far I’ll go, but I always try to go to the limit. Why be normal when you can be stronger? I’m curious about certain things, like being an actor… something that gives me adrenaline, but nothing will be like football. I’m focused on that right now.”