”I left Guardiola’s Barcelona because I wasn’t happy, I didn’t have adrenaline; I went to PSG and I wasn’t happy either”

2022-02-23

Coach Pep Guardiola left an indelible mark on Barcelona after achieving the historic ‘sextet’ with the help of players like Messi, Xavi, Iniesta, Puyol, among others.

Unmissable anecdote of two Argentine players with Ibrahimovic

Despite having a squad full of stars, the Catalan DT wanted to continue strengthening the team and one of those who arrived at his express request to the board was Zlatan Ibrahimovicwho was breaking it all down in Italy.

The Swede left the Inter de Milan to go to the Camp Nou with a Guardiola that he wanted to join him with Messi and the rest of the figures. However, the plan failed because the striker was not comfortable at his new club.

the cycle of Ibrahimović As a Barça player it was traumatic. His relationship with Guardiola It hurt him a lot and also did not have the best treatment with Messi, so he decided to leave. Now, 11 years later, she reveals what really happened.