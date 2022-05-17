“I left home, we decided that, because his house was his house, it wasn’t mine”: Adamari López’s ex, Toni Costa talks about his depression after their separation in “The House of the Famous” | Social Networks | Entertainment

the spanish dancer, Tony Costa talked about his past relationship with the Mexican actress Adamari Lopezand this time he did it in the tv show from Telemundo Known as “The House of the Famous”.

Niurka Marcos was the person in charge of making Toni reveal some details about her relationship with Adamari, with whom she had a daughter named Alaia.

What did Toni Costa say about Adamari López?

According to El Diario NY, the reality show “La Casa de los Famosos” is becoming a therapy process for Toni, since, in its most recent edition, the Spanish dancer answered Niurka some questions about their past relationship.

Adamari López surprises in a bikini: She showed her body without complexes

In a very sincere way, he spoke about his unexpected separation, with which the couple surprised more than one. “A relationship doesn’t end overnight,” she said as she recalled their 10 years together.

He also clarified that many things can happen for it to deteriorate to the point where nothing can be done. “You could have worked, tried, forced, but when it’s gone, it’s gone,” Costa said.

He also assured that it was Adamari López herself who decided to end the relationship. And she said that during a decade together, a lot of things were piling up that they couldn’t fix in the end.

“It’s 10 years of many things that are accumulating,” he said. And she stressed: “I left home, we decided that and that’s it, because her house was her house, it was not mine.”

He also admitted that leaving the house led him to fall into depression. For this reason, for Toni, winning “The House of the Famous” is important because his wish is to buy a house for himself and his daughter.

Osvaldo Ríos reveals details about his relationship with Shakira: He was her first boyfriend and they were going to get married

Toni Costa and her life without Adamari López

On several occasions, the former couple let it be known that there will always be a cordial relationship between them for the good of their daughter.

After making this situation clear, it is known that little by little Toni Costa is rebuilding his life, always having Alaïa as his priority. It is common to see him daily taking her to school or being present at her extracurricular activities, sharing happily together.

However, there is someone in Toni’s life who is also making him smile, and it is his new girlfriend, Evelyn Beltran.

In this new stage of her life and in the spirit of being happy again, Toni wishes her daughter’s mother the best, adding that for now things are looking very good for both of them: “She is at her best and I am at my best.” (AND)

We recommend these news