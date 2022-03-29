«I left the piano to enroll in Medicine. And I don’t think about no vax anymore »- Corriere.it

Of Tommaso Labate

The immunologist and the new book. “I earn? I have studied a lot. Vaccines with mRna? How to overturn a football match under 4-0 at the 30th of the second half ”

“The dream I had as a child I have not been able to realize it.”





What was?



“Being a truck driver.”

How did you end up being a doctor?



«Halt, between the truck and the shirt there was the piano. The ambition of the adolescent years, interrupted for a second before enrolling in the conservatory ».

Because?



«My father, to whom I owe a lot, told me:“ To live on some things, commitment is enough; to live off others requires a certain talent. The piano is part of the latter. Are you sure?”. I enrolled in Medicine ».

And there begins the decisive chapter in the history of Roberto Burioni, the only immunologist who had built a good reputation in Italy even before the pandemic, above all because he crossed the blades against no vax on social networks. Today it comes out in bookstores for Rizzoli The formidable undertaking; an essay, written like a novelin which we read about how the mRNA revolution, which is the basis of two anti-Covid vaccines, can be decisive in one day even eradicating cancer.

How far away is this day?



“When science is rigorous, seemingly insignificant things suddenly change history. If a Hungarian researcher degraded by an American university for her bad temper had not met a scientist at the photocopier focused on apparently useless studies on dogs and cats, here, today we would not have had the vaccine against Covid-19 in a unexpected time ».

It is a piece of the “formidable feat” he recounts in the book.



“Add the stubbornness of a Turkish boy who emigrated to Germany, the vision of a French manager… All people who didn’t know each other. Believe me, few today understand the dimensions of the Covid-19 vaccine miracle. I say this as a football expert, without exaggeration: a match that on the thirtieth of the second half is on the result of 0-4 is overturned with five goals in a quarter of an hour and won 5-4. If this has happened, the goal of the cancer vaccine is no longer a mirage ».

When did you understand the turn Covid was taking?



«In January 2020. When I learned that a Chinese manager traveling to Europe had infected several people. It was proof that even asymptomatic people, apparently not sick people, could transmit the virus. I publicly said that quarantine was necessary for those who had had contact with people who came from China. In response, a regional governor called me a “fascist League” ».

The then president of Tuscany, Enrico Rossi.



«Let me be clear, I too have done something wrong. Two things: to say that the mask was only used by the sick, because this was always the case during an epidemic; and bet on the arrival of the vaccine no earlier than two years. The second prediction I was delighted to have messed up ».

They accuse her of having said at the beginning that in Italy there was “zero risk”.



“I said it on February 2, 2020 because the authorities at that time claimed that the virus was not there in Italy. And I trusted him ».

What has the pandemic given you that you didn’t have before?



“I think of some friendships with people I didn’t know before. General Figliuolo, for example. But above all Fabio Fazio ».

They wrote that he earns stratospheric figures by going to “Che tempo che fa” as a guest.



“No one has written the exact figures and in any case it’s my business and that of the revenue agency. Does he want to know the thing that strikes me most about the controversy over remuneration? ».

What?



«In Italy if one wins ten million at the Superenalotto, that is, without having any merit, people are happy for him. The money earned by putting to good use years of study and work, those not, annoy many ».

Did he ask himself why?



“Envy, I think. At Superenalotto they have the ambition to be able to win everyone. Study and effort are obviously another thing ».

Do the no vax still threaten you?



“Yes, but I don’t think about it that much.”

Were you afraid sometimes?



“Often, I don’t deny it.”

Have you never laughed at threats?



«Once one wrote ‘Burioni criminal, satanist, piddino’».

Are you from the Democratic Party?



“Never had party cards. I’m a left-wing liberal, yes. “

The first vote?



“To the Radicals of Pannella”.

Are you still hoping for a dialogue with the no vax?



“I’ll give you the answer I believe, which is the one that embitters me the most. There can be no dialogue now. Being no vax, in light of what we know about vaccines, is an irrational choice. Impossible to convince those who make irrational choices with the weapons of reason. Football cheering is also irrational. I’m a Lazio fan: do you think someone, thinking with me, could lead me to cheer for a team that wins more, like Juventus? ».