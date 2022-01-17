‘I lied to Emma Stone too’

Keep silent about the return of his Peter Parker in Spider-Man: No Way Home It must have been a far from simple undertaking for Andrew Garfield, especially since the actor, in addition to fans and the press, also had to keep the curiosity of a certain colleague and ex-girlfriend at bay. to the character.

We are obviously talking about Emma Stone, unforgettable Gwen Stacy of the two The Amazing Spider-Man: unlike her colleague Kirsten Dunst, the star of La La Land was in fact quite impatient to see the film with Tom Holland and seems to have literally harassed poor Andrew hoping to get some information on the presence of the other two Spider-Man.

“Emma kept texting me. He was like, ‘Are you in the new Spider-Man movie too?’ And I’m like, ‘I don’t know what you’re talking about!’ And she: ‘Shut up, just tell me! ‘ But I kept lying, even to her. It was fun. Then of course he saw the movie and wrote to me: ‘You’re an idiot’“were the words of an Andrew Garfield still very satisfied.

You too have kept the secret like the good Andrew after seeing the movie? Let us know in the comments! Speaking of big returns, meanwhile, Willem Dafoe is back to talk about Goblin and Spider-Man: No Way Home.