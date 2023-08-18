Entertainment

“I like Copeland.” James Mangold reveals the gift Bob Dylan gave him and why his film with Timothée Chalamet isn’t a biopic of the legendary artist

With “Indiana Jones and the Dial of Fate” on the Billboard charts, its director’s mind is already elsewhere. James Mangold preparing his next project: A biopic starring Timothée Chalamet as Bob DylanWhich is closely related to the development of the film.

a complete stranger

James Mangold (“Logan”) is already prepping for “A Complete Unknown,” a film about musician Bob Dylan starring Timothée Chalamet as the folk icon. Mangold said in a recent interview it won’t be a biopic to use and dylan has been very involved in His:

It won’t exactly be a Bob Dylan biopic. The reason Bob has been so supportive of us making this is because, as is often the case, the best biopics don’t try to cover birth to death, but rather focus on a specific moment.

Mangold intended ‘The Times They Are a-Changin’ to represent a portion of the singer’s early days, when he played in local clubs as a young man. Besides, it was Dylan’s own advice for the script,

I spent some wonderful days in his company, talking to him directly. I have the script with his comments and I keep it as a treasure. He likes movies very much. When I sat down with him for the first time, the first thing he said to me was, “I love Copeland.”

The director hoped that Chalamet would also sing Dylan’s songs in the film (originally titled ‘Going Electric’). together with him we will have Benedict Cumberbatch, Elle Fanning, Monica Barbaro, Boyd Holbrook and Nick Offerman in artists.


