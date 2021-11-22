“I like it, I’m ready to change”

Interview with Portuguese midfielder Renato Sanches, who has been at the center of several market rumors in recent weeks.

For some time now, the profile of Renato Sanches has returned to being central in the news of the international transfer market. A midfielder who is tempting to many clubs and who perhaps has not yet expressed his full potential.

Sanches, born in ’97 with Lille, he ended up mostly in the crosshairs of two teams. The Milan and theArsenal, which would need to renew their respective departments, also in view of future departures due to the 2022 Africa Cup of Nations.

To shed some light on future plans was the player himself, who today answered the questions of the French newspaper L’Equipe. Impossible not to address the market issue.

Sanches does not deny the rumors: “Milan and Arsenal? I will evaluate the offers “

Renato Sanches he knows well that he is at the center of several market rumors in this period, therefore of being a possible ‘crack’ also for the next 2022 winter session.

These are his no-nonsense statements: “I talked to mine agent, I know which clubs are calling and which are not, but now I can’t tell. But I know I’m ready. If an offer comes along, I’ll see what’s best for me ”.

On the interest of Milan and Arsenal: “Maybe they are both interested, but I don’t know for sure. I like Milan very much, it’s a club that has class and history. As said I am ready to change if there is the possibility. Off in January? Possible, I have to evaluate everything “.

Finally, a background on last summer: “I had to go to the Barcelona months ago, during the summer session. Then I injured my muscles and everything was blown … “

The words of Sanches therefore feed the rumors about him. For AC Milan it would be the very first choice in case the break with Franck Kessie was final. Its deadline in June 2023 and the good relations with Lille could tend to favor the negotiation, but more for next summer than for the winter session.