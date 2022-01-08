“I like them wilder” – Corriere dell’Umbria





Sara Ricci she’s an actress, very well known especially with regard to soap operas. Born November 27, 1968 (under the zodiac sign of Sagittarius) a Rome, he began to study dance and acting since she was very young. It debuted as theater actress for some avant-garde shows and, to follow, he acted for the big screen with films Beyond the clouds (by Michelangelo Antonioni), What does love have to do with it (by Marco Speroni) and many others. The notoriety, however, came with the small screen thanks to the character of Adriana Gherardi in fiction To live.





As for the private life, in the past the actress has been romantically linked to her colleague Beppe Convertini. The actress she remained to live in Rome, city where she was born and raised.





She herself confessed to having lived a dark period when his mother started suffer from depression. The disease the woman was suffering from would also have it pushed to decide not to have children. “My mother Maria Luisa suffered from depression, she died in ’99, but I lost her eight years earlier. I was 22, the youngest of the house. I remember my mother who had an absent expression and a sad face. Actually, she was a warm, passionate and affectionate woman, but unfortunately all this then turned into the opposite, into excess, from here the smile gradually vanished – he said some time ago in an old interview -. I’ve never really wanted to have a child. I have always been focused on work and on myself, but every time the hypothesis of having a child arose, that is I had a delay of the period, I had a uncommon reaction. It took me a sense of sadness. the opposite of what should happen “. He stated that George Clooney he would have invited her for an aperitif but that she would have declined the offer. “I like them wilder”, Revealed a Come to me in an old interview. She was very close friends with the actor Paolo Calissano, who died a few days ago in circumstances still to be clarified. Sara Ricci is among the guests of very true, in the episode of Saturday 8 January.



