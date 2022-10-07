“I like to surround myself with women on the set.”

Photo credit: Paco Rabanne

At 24 years old, Elle Fanning can boast of being a veteran actress. She stood in front of a professional camera in ‘A Difficult Woman’, when she could count her age on the five fingers of one hand. It was not her first time on a shoot, she had already acted with just two years in ‘And I am Sam’ to play the younger version of the character of her sister, also actress Dakota Fanning. Since then she has not moved away from the world of series and cinema. Your latest milestone? Become the new muse of Paco Rabanne’s ‘Fame’ perfume. “I love its notes of jasmine and mango. It is a very fresh perfume and can be worn day or night”, explains the actress. But this perfume hides something else: its designer jewel-bottle that has already become a necessity.

Elle was very young when she marked the path she would follow professionally. “My career consists of playing pretend and, as I have done since I was very little, it has allowed me to live in my imagination. I’m not afraid to dream and take risks”, are the words with which she describes how her work has influenced her as a person. As a child she dazzled the viewer by her sweet and innocent appearance and, outside of fiction, has shown that the cursed cloud that stalked the child actors has not fallen on her Not about his sister.

“Regardless of what kind of character I’m playing, I always try to have empathy. I learn about myself with each character I play”, has confessed the actress, who always shows herself with a pleasant smile in her public appearances.

Her blue eyes have starred in numerous close-ups and with her blonde hair has embodied well-known characters such as Queen Catherine the Great and Disney Princess Aurora.

immersed in filming the third season of ‘The Great’, admits that the one he has in mind is, precisely, Catalina. “It’s the longest time I’ve played a character and she has meant a lot to me as I figure out who I want to be in this world,” she says. Also, this project has allowed her to wear incredible outfits, made by designer Sharon Long which, for her, “is a dream come true”. “The thought and care that goes into each look is incredible,” she adds, choosing the season two coronation dress as her favorite.

She has had the opportunity to work with numerous directorsincluding Sally Potter and Sofia Coppola: she is delighted to have been able to share filming with other women. “They create an enabling environment for all of us to thrive. I definitely want to direct and I know that one day I will,” he reveals.

But, in addition to her successes as an actress, Elle has also become a fashion icon. “I totally express myself through clothes,” she says, explaining that his mood influences what he wears. As for his referents, he admits that looks inspired by “Grace Kelly, Mary-Kate and Ashley Olsen, Alexa Chung, Carolyn Bessette-Kennedy and Marilyn Monroe”. In her last appearance at the Emmy Awards, she stole all the attention in a dress designed by Sharon Long, which would become one of the favorites of the night.

And, from fashion, to the world of beauty. When asked about the first smell she remembers, she recalls a funny anecdote from her childhood. “I remember mixing all my grandmother’s perfumes. I felt very adult spraying perfume on myself, ”she recalls, without going into details about how that childhood experiment ended.

Away from the entire media sphere, the fancy award shows and movie premieres, she manages to step back and maintain a private life in which you keep your feet on the ground. She finishes a day of work, she takes off the elegant period dress with which she has been transformed into a queen and proceeds to take a bath and watch a ‘reality’. On weekends she takes advantage of them to go to a market of local products to cook.

Elle Fanning is destined to be that familiar face on the big screen and that name that guarantees that a movie is going to be good, simply because of her appearance. Y, as a future classic, today it shines as the image of another classic: the FAME perfume. He has been preceded by Audrey Hepburn, Brigitte Bardot, Jane Fonda and Françoise Hardy, something that she describes as “an honor” to be able to “be among emblematic women”.

He defines them as women “who don’t try too hard” and who are “natural and sophisticated”. They are adjectives that, to a large extent, coincide with some of the roles that she has played and the aura that she exudes.